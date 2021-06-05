NEFIN appointed by Cyberport to carry out solar power project

Light-weight panel system provides facility owners with safe options towards carbon neutrality

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 5 June 2021 - The leading solar photovoltaic (PV) developer and investor in carbon neutrality solutions, NEFIN Group , was appointed by Hong Kong Cyberport (Cyberport) to trailblaze solar PV solutions for its existing facilities. The revolutionary solar panel system overcomes space and loading constraints of most buildings while safeguarding building structure.









The project adopts a dual-purpose solar panel system comprising both traditional rigid solar panels and flexible solar panels catered to fit different rooftop loading capacity.





The traditional way of setting up rigid solar panels makes use of long plinths or bricks to support the panels on rooftops. However this "counter weight" installation method does not suit all existing buildings. While this method complies with international and local codes and regulations, the weight of the system may exceed the loading limit of a rooftop. The installation also involves direct bolting to the floor to safely secure the panels, which may damage the surface and the water proofing layer of rooftops.

This project has adopted an innovative approach to installation. By directly fixing the flexible PV panels to the roof surface, wind-load and dead-load are significantly reduced, allowing for the full utilisation of the available structural loading of the roof and hence, maximize the overall solar plant capacity. This is a convenient and innovative alternative for corporations seeking renewable energy solutions and carbon neutrality.

Each of the low reflectance PV panels utilised in the Cyberport's solar power system carries multiple sensors that measure solar radiance and environment changes. These sensors collect scientific data to measure system performance which can be further utilised to develop an advanced monitoring system, facilitating the development of environmental technology and renewable energy in Hong Kong.

Chief Executive Officer of NEFIN Group, Mr Glenn Lim, commented, "This particular type of solar PV system provides a convenient carbon neutrality solution for facility owners who were once hindered by space constraint. It is particularly suitable for corporations that are focussed on corporate social responsibilities and ESG commitment."

Covering two upper roofs and an accessible roof of Cyberport 4, the solar power system is expected to generate power of 66,000 kWh each year, equivalent to offsetting 46,860 kg of CO2 emission, or driving an electric vehicle for 365,000 km.





About NEFIN Group

NEFIN Group is a regional renowned carbon neutrality solutions provider and investor with a bespoke unified energy management platform committed to achieve carbon neutrality for organizations. Founded by a core management team of DuPont Solar Business, the management team has grown into a well-rounded team of engineers, legal experts, investment bankers and techno-commercial experts with the combined experience of over 40+ years of project development in Asia and 50+ years of engineering experience. NEFIN Group has collectively delivered over 300MW of utility-scale, commercial, and industrial rooftop solar systems regionally. As a strong cohesive team, NEFIN Group is able to offer a comprehensive 360-degree assessment and full-suite of services on socially responsible and commercially viable projects through innovative approaches to technology under its unified energy management platform. NEFIN believes the future of the world is everyone's responsibility and strives to redefine energy boundaries towards a sustainable future. Please refer to NEFIN's website www.nefinco.com for more information.





