NEFIN Group Partners With Snakepit And Echo Base To Power Razer Sea HQ, Supporting Razer’s Journey To Carbon Neutrality

The organisations have joined forces to build Razer’s first solar installation at its Southeast Asia HQ, with the aim of developing an advanced monitoring system for solar power generation

Photo Captions:

Top-left & Center:

Top-right:



Bottom:

About NEFIN Group

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 12 MAY 2022 - NEFIN Group ("NEFIN"), Asia's leading developer and investor in carbon neutrality solutions, is partnering with Snakepit-BP LLP ("Snakepit") and Echo Base-BP Capital Pte Ltd ("Echo Base"), both joint ventures of Boustead Projects Limited ("Boustead Projects"), to build Razer Inc ("Razer")'s first solar installation at its Southeast Asia Headquarters ("Razer SEA HQ") in Singapore.Developed by Snakepit and managed by Echo Base, the Razer SEA HQ is designed with sustainability in mind and has been awarded the Green Mark Gold Plus by Singapore's Building and Construction Authority. Under its ten-year sustainability plan #GoGreenWithRazer, Razer, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, has committed to becoming a greener organisation by transferring its entire operations to 100% renewable energy by 2025 and becoming fully carbon neutral by 2030. The installation supports these objectives as it will integrate renewable energy into Razer's daily operations in Singapore, building the foundation for renewable energy to be an integral energy source for its business.NEFIN started in Hong Kong in 2014 and has delivered over 3,000 MW of solar and green financing projects in its combined portfolio globally. Being a one-stop turnkey provider to multinational corporations across its renewable energy portfolio, NEFIN can simplify the process of going green. NEFIN's Singapore office was set up last year as a regional headquarters to cater to NEFIN's further expansion in the Asia Pacific.The collaboration will involve the mounting of 380 pieces of solar panels on the rooftop of Razer SEA HQ located at 1 One-North Crescent. This will generate 256,000 kWh of energy annually, offsetting 3,600 metric tonnes of carbon emissions over 20 years, which is almost equivalent to planting 59,976 trees or powering 609 homes. The photovoltaic system carries sensors that measure fluctuations in solar radiance and collect scientific data concerning system performance. This data can then be collated and analysed to develop an advanced monitoring system for solar power generation. With NEFIN's extensive expertise in commercial and industrial rooftop solar systems, this project is set to deliver a thoughtful solution that will mark Razer SEA HQ as a high-performance and energy-efficient development.Mr Bryan Lim, Managing Director of Echo Base said, "As part of our endeavour to deliver the best-in-class eco-sustainable real estate solutions and smart building developments, we are proud to embark on this solar panel installation at Razer SEA HQ with NEFIN to support Razer's transition to green energy that will improve their energy efficiency. Our shared value and purpose in sustainability is the driving force behind this partnership which will create more positive environmental impact from our portfolio while supporting Razer's sustainability aspirations."Ms Clara Kwan, COO of NEFIN Group, shared, "It is an honour to be able to partner with Boustead Projects and Razer. Their commitment towards a sustainable future fully complements NEFIN's goals of ESG and helping clients achieve both business and sustainability targets. On behalf of NEFIN and as a fellow Singaporean myself, we are excited to be playing a part in the Singapore Green Plan 2030, emphasising the importance for organisations in Singapore to strive towards carbon neutrality. This collaboration also marks NEFIN's entrance into Singapore's renewable energy market and further expansion in Southeast Asia. NEFIN also believes that the future of the world is everyone's responsibility and strives to redefine energy and its role in creating a sustainable future.""This partnership isn't just about installing solar panels on Razer SEA HQ, it's a lot more than that. It's about a group of reputable organisations committed to preserving the environment and protecting the planet by working together to innovate solutions," said Mr Min-Liang Tan, CEO and co-founder of Razer. "We are grateful to NEFIN and Boustead Projects for supporting our #GoGreenWithRazer ambitions of ensuring the planet remains a field we can all continue to play in."NEFIN's upcoming plans in Singapore include partnering Tuas Power in the HDB Solar Leasing of Grid-Tied Solar Photovoltaic System (SolarNova Phase 7) tender. With more local projects in the pipeline, we are geared up to achieve carbon neutrality for corporations in Singapore.

NEFIN Group is a regional renowned carbon neutrality solutions provider and investor with a bespoke unified energy management platform committed to achieve carbon neutrality for organizations and is backed by AC Energy. Founded by a core management team of DuPont Solar Business, the management team has grown into a well-rounded team of engineers, legal experts, investment bankers and techno-commercial experts with combined experience of over 40+ years of project development in Asia and 50+ years of engineering experience. NEFIN Group has over 3,000 MW of utility-scale, commercial and industrial rooftop solar systems in its combined portfolio regionally. As a strong cohesive team, NEFIN Group is able to offer a comprehensive 360-degree assessment and full-suite of services on socially responsible and commercially viable projects through innovative approaches to technology under its unified energy management platform. NEFIN believes the future of the world is everyone's responsibility and strives to redefine energy boundaries towards a sustainable future.



Please refer to NEFIN's website www.nefinco.com for more information and follow us at https://www.linkedin.com/company/nefin/ .



About Razer Inc



Razer™ is the world's leading lifestyle brand for gamers.



The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world's largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.



Razer's award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.



Razer's software platform, with over 175 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma RGB (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system supporting thousands of devices and hundreds of games/apps), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).



Razer also offers payment services for gamers, youth, millennials and Gen Z. Razer Gold is one of the world's largest game payment services, and Razer Fintech provides fintech services in emerging markets.



Founded in 2005, Razer is dual-headquartered in Irvine (California) and Singapore, with regional headquarters in Hamburg and Shanghai. Razer has 18 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the US, Europe and China.



#NEFIN



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.