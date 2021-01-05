NEFIN in Partnership with Hong Kong Baptist Theological Seminary (HKBTS) Embrace Carbon Neutrality for a Green Campus

316 Solar Panels Built on 6 Rooftops of HKBTS Campus Buildings

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 5 January 2021 - NEFIN, a leading solar developer and investor in carbon neutrality solutions in Asia, is pleased to announce the implementation of four holistic solar PV systems in the main campus of Hong Kong Baptist Theological Seminary (HKBTS), one of the established seminaries in Hong Kong. The four solar PV systems cover six rooftops in the campus.













"It is our pleasure and honour to work with HKBTS to transform their extensive building rooftops into highly-effective solar energy generating fields. Despite social unrest and the outbreak of COVID-19, the project was brought seamlessly to completion. The NEFIN-HKBTS partnership is exemplary of the flexibility, expertise and operational skills of NEFIN as well as the trust that HKBTS has in us.We are proud to share this piece of positive news to kick off 2021." said Clara Kwan, COO of NEFIN Group.





The 316 solar PV panels installed can generate approximately 152,559 kWh annually, offsetting 78 tons CO2 emission per year. The scale of this installation would be equivalent to planting 1,297 trees for the earth.





"A Green and Glossy Gospel: God's creative love is extended to all God's creations, calling God's followers to bear the responsibilities for nature and to testify to the reconciliation and peace of the universe." commented by President Cho of HKBTS.





"NEFIN has successfully completed several projects around Asia in 2020, amidst the challenges of the pandemic. One of the NEFIN's beliefs is that the effort to achieve carbon neutrality should not be halted as a result of current temporary setbacks. With another challenging year ahead, enterprises should be prepared for future climate challenges, which may be sooner or least expected, like the COVID19 pandemic," commented Mr. Glenn Lim, CEO of NEFIN.





About HKBTS

Established in 1951, the HKBTS was founded on Baptist heritage. The objective of the Seminary is to cultivate servant leadership in those called by God to serve the churches in face of social and global challenges. In addition to the Ministerial Preparation Program and Graduate School, the Seminary offers Distance Education Program, Lay Leadership Training Program, Pastoral Continuing Education Program, and Music and Art Education Program. For further information, visit www.hkbts.edu.hk.





About NEFIN Group





NEFIN Group is a regional renowned solar developer with bespoke experience in solar system deployment and a committed partner to organisations that aim to achieve carbon neutrality. Founded by a core management team of DuPont Solar Business, legal experts, and investment bankers, NEFIN Group has collectively delivered over 300MW of utility-scale, commercial, and industrial rooftop solar systems regionally. The group offers consulting services such as due diligence, feasibility studies, and lender-technical advice on top of project development, system design, engineering, and asset management. NEFIN Group also offers flexible financing options to partners who opt for zero investment. Please refer to NEFIN's website www.nefinco.com for more information.



