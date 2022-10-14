Neo4j Achieves AWS Data and Analytics Competency Status

Designation Highlights Graph Technology's Increasing Ability to Solve Customer Data and Analytics Goals

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neo4j® , the world's leading graph data platform, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Data and Analytics Competency status. This designation recognizes that Neo4j has demonstrated success in helping its customers evaluate and use the tools and best practices for collecting, storing, governing, and analyzing data at any scale.

Achieving the AWS Data and Analytics Competency differentiates Neo4j as an AWS Partner Network (APN) Partner that provides specialized software designed to help enterprises adopt, develop, and deploy complex projects on AWS. To receive the designation, AWS Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"We are thrilled to have achieved the AWS Data and Analytics Competency status," said Dave Lassiter, VP of Global Cloud Partnerships at Neo4j. "Through this rigorous program, we successfully demonstrated our expertise in helping customers use our graph technology by leveraging the agility and breadth of services that AWS provides. As a result, data scientists and cloud-native developers who use Neo4j solutions can benefit from accelerated application build times and real time insights."

AWS enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Neo4j AuraDB Enterprise Customer

The Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) is a member association for state medical boards within the United States. They use Neo4j to make the journey to licensure more user-friendly by connecting physicians to the right examinations and services at the right time.

"Neo4j has always been a strong contender, showing up at the top of the list every time we would start looking," said Jill Putnam, Enterprise Data Manager at FSMB. "Once I began to dig into how simple it would be to implement graph technology and learn Cypher, it became second nature and was very easy to pick up. Through Neo4j graph technology on AWS, FSMB was able to reduce the number of support tickets by 49 percent, making the journey to licensure less convoluted and more user-friendly."

About Neo4j

Neo4j is the world's leading graph data platform. We help organizations – including Comcast , ICIJ , NASA , UBS , and Volvo Cars – capture the rich context of the real world that exists in their data to solve challenges of any size and scale. Our customers transform their industries by curbing financial fraud and cybercrime, optimizing global networks, accelerating breakthrough research, and providing better recommendations. Neo4j delivers real-time transaction processing, advanced AI/ML, intuitive data visualization, and more. Find out more at neo4j.com and follow us at @Neo4j .

