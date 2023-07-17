Neology Acquires Shimmick’s Transportation Operations & Management Solutions Business to Augment Tolling Operations and Strengthen Core Capabilities

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neology, a global innovator that is [re]imagining mobility, today announced the acquisition of Shimmick’s Transportation Operations & Management Solutions (TOMS) business to expand its transportation revenue and operations capabilities. This Sunrise, Florida-based division of Shimmick provides technology advisory as well as tolling operations and maintenance solutions to government agencies and transit businesses. Expertise includes tolling operations program management, fleet assessment, and other consultancy services.

Neology is an established leader in end-to-end tolling systems integration and transportation technology, providing roadside hardware and software as well as Back Office systems throughout the U.S., Mexico, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Today, Shimmick operates the Commercial Back Offices for Washington State Department of Transportation and Central Florida Expressway Authority. The combination of Neology’s integrated solutions and Shimmick’s operations expertise positions Neology to better serve customers and road users.

“The key to reimagining mobility in the tolling industry is to have the right talent, processes, and culture,” says Bradley H. Feldmann, Neology Chairman and CEO. “With the TOMS team, we are gaining talent, adding services capabilities, strengthening our processes, and enriching our culture to better serve our tolling customers and ultimately, help them better serve their customers.”

Steve Richards, President & CEO of Shimmick, said, "This sale is an important step in our long-term strategy to focus our resources on core areas of our business in the water and transportation infrastructure markets where we see the most potential for growth and innovation. We are delighted to see our transportation O&M division acquired by Neology, a company that will undoubtedly continue to provide outstanding results for our valued customers. Neology's customer-centric culture assures us that they will uphold the high standards and commitment to excellence that our longstanding partners have come to expect."

About Neology: Neology, Inc. is a global technology company headquartered in Carlsbad, California, with manufacturing and operations facilities in the United States, United Kingdom, and Mexico. Neology is [re]imagining mobility by combining Artificial Intelligence with state-of-the-art tolling, automated vehicle classification, data processing, and digital payment systems. It is our mission to help communities around the world enhance mobility, increase sustainability, and improve safety.

About Shimmick: Shimmick, a top ten water and transportation contractor, is a trusted partner providing innovative, cost-effective solutions to meet unique operational and construction challenges. Shimmick has successfully delivered projects across the U.S. spanning nearly every civil market segment from bridges and rail transit to dams and wastewater treatment facilities. Working from coast to coast, Shimmick has more than 2,000 employees and is headquartered in Irvine, CA, with regional offices in Suisun City, CA, and Denver, CO.

