Neology Unveils Enhanced Brand Identity that Solidifies Its Innovative Role in Re-imagining the Smart Mobility Market

SAN DIEGO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neology, Inc., a global innovator that is re-imagining mobility for smart cities and safer communities, announces its new corporate brand strategy that consolidates its strengths, captures its focus on innovation, and reinforces its commitment to helping customers accelerate their safer, cleaner, more efficient mobility vision. The newly launched website, www.neology.net, features the company’s new logo and messaging.



Neology’s updated tagline, Mobility [Re]Imagined™, communicates the company’s ability to connect existing infrastructure assets with next-generation technology to modernize the way people move. The company has also introduced the Neology Mobility Platform™, which consolidates its innovations in transportation, tolling, and public safety systems to create an interconnected platform that effectively addresses evolving smart mobility needs. The Platform sets the industry standard through a unique combination of AI-powered adaptive solutions, a proven integration process, and unparalleled lifecycle support.

“We have transformed our business in order to bring an innovative approach to the evolving needs of the smart mobility market,” said Francisco Martinez de Velasco, CEO of Neology. “Our strengths converge around the ability to interconnect disparate systems within a city and between communities. We have established robust integration and support services that enables us to work closely with our customers and partners to bring their vision to life – in the most flexible and efficient manner possible. We are excited about the possibilities of re-imagining mobility.”

The modern Neology logo features an interconnected icon that represents movement among and between different access points, and is underscored with a color palette that reinforces its commitment to protect the environment through sustainable economic development.

Through a series of strategic acquisitions, game-changing partnerships, and notable contract wins, Neology is an innovator of smart mobility experiences that support sustainable growth and help communities thrive. The company will maintain the consumer-facing PASE and VADO mobility application brands as an extension of its solutions to streamline the multi-modal user journey. PIPS Technology, the leader in detection innovation supplying advanced automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) solutions, will be transitioned to the Neology Mobility Platform providing solutions for smart cities and safer communities.

Visit www.neology.net and social channels on LinkedIn and Twitter to learn how we are accelerating our customer’s vision for smart cities and safer communities.

About Neology, Inc.

Neology is re-imagining mobility to help our customers accelerate their vision for smart cities and safer communities. Our Mobility Platform™ is setting the industry standard through a unique combination of AI-powered adaptive solutions, a proven integration process, and unparalleled lifecycle support. Backed by a culture of innovation, our mobility experts work closely with global customers and a top-tier partner ecosystem to connect existing infrastructure assets with next-generation technology to modernize the way people move. To create safer, cleaner, more efficient mobility experiences, visit www.neology.net.

