Neorejuvenation LLC, a company specializing in the dissemination of online content and courses on wellness, meditation, and beauty, has announced its intention to explore collaborations with various universities to evaluate how a deliberate, constant, and conscious process of "belief change" affects neuroplasticity. This initiative aims to deepen the understanding of the connection between mental processes and brain structure, which could contribute to significant advances in the field of wellness and rejuvenation.

Antonio Moll, the author of Neorejuvenation, stated, "Our goal is to scientifically validate the impact of belief changes on neuroplasticity. By working with leading academic institutions, we hope to bring this research to the forefront of the scientific community."

In addition to this significant initiative, Neorejuvenation has announced that it will publish the works of author Antonio Moll, creator of the "Neo Rejuvenation" concept, in new languages and markets. To date, Neorejuvenation's courses and content were available in Spanish, English, Portuguese, French, Italian, and German. The company is now extending its reach to Korean, Japanese, and Arabic-speaking countries where holistic wellness is generating increasing demand.

In the past two years, Antonio Moll's Neo Rejuvenation concept has reached users in over 40 countries. "What began as a personal process to improve my well-being is now helping many people discover a different perspective on aging," says Moll. "Through this training, I realized that time is not the objective cause of physical or mental deterioration; the cause lies in the micro-decisions we make, mainly subconsciously, day by day, week by week, and year by year."

Recent research on telomeres, the protective structures at the ends of chromosomes, supports this view. Studies show that telomeres are affected not only by genetic factors but also by environmental and lifestyle factors, suggesting that telomere evolution is influenced by both natural selection and adaptation to different environments and living conditions throughout human history.

"These studies are vital to understanding that the belief in time as an objective and inevitable cause of aging is not accurate," emphasizes Moll. "Human beings are a set of information, energy in motion, and constant evolution, and our thoughts and subconscious information can decisively influence our individual and species evolution."

The company has also announced that Antonio Moll's world tour of conferences will be postponed until 2025 due to the busy schedule of Neorejuvenation's author. This postponement allows the company to focus on its research collaborations and ongoing projects.



