Neotech Revolutionizes Automotive Performance with Launch of Advanced 6 Piston Brake Caliper at SEMA 2023

—

In a significant stride towards automotive excellence, Neotech, the leading name in brakes and suspension in Korea, announces its participation in the SEMA Show 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center from October 31 to November 3. Renowned for its commitment to quality and innovation, Neotech is set to introduce its groundbreaking 6 piston brake caliper, a testament to its rigorous research and development efforts.

Founded in 2006, Neotech has consistently driven the industry forward, establishing itself in international markets including Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Canada, and the United States. From its expansive 17,500 square meter headquarters in Gimcheon City, the company has integrated its office, assembly and manufacturing plant, and a state-of-the-art R&D center, alongside a 7,600 square meter Proving Ground dedicated to perfection in performance.

This year's SEMA Show, the premier automotive specialty products trade event, presents the perfect platform for Neotech to showcase its latest innovation. The 6 piston brake caliper represents a leap in automotive technology, offering unparalleled braking performance and reliability. This product launch is a reflection of Neotech's ongoing commitment to setting the industry standard for safety and efficiency in automotive engineering.

Building upon its reputation for innovation, Neotech's product lineup extends beyond their latest 6 piston brake calipers. Known among enthusiasts for providing top-tier aftermarket solutions, Neotech's range of brake discs is specifically designed for tuning and upgrading performance vehicles to deliver enhanced confidence and superior control. Additionally, their coilover and suspension systems are engineered for precision, allowing for customizable ride height and stiffness to suit the unique demands of both the track and street driving.

Attendees at the SEMA Show can expect an interactive experience with Neotech's latest offering, demonstrating the company’s dedication to not only meeting but exceeding the dynamic needs of the automotive industry. With this new product, Neotech reaffirms its position as a trailblazer in automotive technology, continually pushing the boundaries of what is possible in vehicle performance.

