Nespresso Launches New Sustainability Concept – RE:FARM in Partnership with K11 Musea and Common Farms

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 21 October 2022 -is proud to present RE:FARM, a limited-time, experiential showcase that highlights the full circular journey of coffee -– all under one roof. RE:FARM will run from September 2022 to June 2023 and consumers can personally see, touch, and taste the results of the's sustainability efforts. The program is the result of a partnership between Nespresso, K11 and Common Farms, a local indoor agri-tech farm, and is aligned with the sustainability initiatives of parent group Nestlé SA and its commitment to unlock the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come.has always done things a certain way. Not the easiest way, not the quickest. But the right way. Since its inception over 30 years ago,has remained steadfastly committed to making a difference in the world, and sustainability has become a crucial component of its business today. By embedding transformative actions throughout its value chain, such as regenerative agriculture, eco-design, recycling, and circularity,strives to bring positive impact to all its stakeholders, from farmers and business partners to consumers. In 2022,was certified as a B Corp and joined a global movement of companies doing business responsibly and transparently while maintaining high sustainability standards.At RE:FARM, visitors have a unique opportunity to witness's sustainable circular system in action. An on-site recycler separates coffee capsules from the coffee grounds and recycles the aluminum to make second life products. Meanwhile,'s composter turns spent coffee grounds into rich nutrients that will be used to bring life to new produce. Composted coffee grounds serve as an excellent fertilizer and offer numerous benefits in farming, such as improved soil drainage, water retention, and aeration. They also acidify the soil, acting as a natural repellent that deters pests from damaging crops. RE:FARM uses this compost to grow a variety of herbs, microgreens, and edible flowers within self-contained farming units, which are later harvested and sent to selectedpartner restaurants in K11 MUSEA and Rosewood Hong Kong, including Asaya Kitchen, Chaat, Deng G, Yung's Bistro, and other dining establishments that will be joining the project over its nine-month run. As part of the RE:FARM experience, customers are invited to savor the products of's circular journey through delicious microgreens and herbs harvested from RE:FARM in specially designed menus available at participating restaurants.Through a journey that sees resources travel from farm to capsule to cup, and back to the farm,'s own circular economy aims to transform the "take-make-waste" model into a sustainable system that maintains value and minimizes waste.hopes to leave visitors with a new understanding and appreciation for circularity through RE:FARM, where end-of-life materials are reimagined and reused as resources rather than waste. In promoting restoration and regeneration,continues to hold fast to its commitment to create long-term, positive impact in the world.'s sustainability journey continues to evolve in new and innovative ways. Through inspiring initiatives such as RE:FARM and an unwavering determination to continuously maximize its positive impact, the company remains committed to caring for communities, the climate, and circularity with the same dedication and passion that goes into every cup ofcoffee. Because it is the right thing to do.Located adjacent to's existing K11 MUSEA store, RE:FARM will be open from September 2022 to June 2023. For further details and workshop reservations, please visit the RE:FARM website Visitat Unit 30, B201, Taste Chamber, B2, K11 MUSEAHashtag: #NespressoHK #Bcorp #NespressoREFARM

Nestlé Nespresso SA is the pioneer and reference for highest-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 120,000 farmers in 15 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance and later joined by Fairtrade International, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 84 countries and has over 14,250 employees. In 2019, it operated a global retail network of 810 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com.



About the Nespresso Recycling Programme



Nespresso capsules are made of aluminium which is the best material to protect the freshness and quality of our coffee. Importantly, aluminum is an infinitely recyclable material. We encourage our Members to participate in recycling their used capsules either by bringing them back to our Boutiques in Hong Kong, or through the Recycling@Home initiative, give those used Nespresso capsules to your deliveryman.



Once collected, used Nespresso capsules are taken to a local plant where the aluminium is separated from the coffee residue. The shredded aluminium is sent to a scrap metal collector for further re-melting into recycled aluminium, while the Nespresso coffee grounds separated from the aluminium capsules are sent to a local farm in the New Territories for further processing into farm compost.



About B Corp



B Corp is a community of companies that commit to have a positive impact on the world – for the environment, the people who work for their businesses and in their supply chains, and for the communities where they operate. The B Corp certification process is incredibly rigorous, demanding the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance purpose and profit.



About Common Farms



Common Farms is Hong Kong's first soil-based indoor farm, growing remarkable specialty chemical-free and nutrient-dense produce. The Common Farms team is driven by a passion to transform our local food system through clean, efficient and sustainable farming practices, whilst reducing Hong Kong's high dependency on food imports and unnecessary waste.



About K11 MUSEA



K11 reveals the interactive cycle of – Art, People, Nature, as the door to a way of living that future generations can enjoy as much quality of life as we do today - working together for a better tomorrow. The flagship destination, K11 MUSEA, ushers in a new era of cultural retail, enriching consumer's daily lives through the power of creativity, culture and innovation.



Nespresso in Hong Kong:



Nespresso ifc mall Boutique

Shop 1058A, Level 1, ifc Mall, Central, Hong Kong



Nespresso Festival Walk Boutique

Shop LG2-70, Festival Walk, Kowloon Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong



Nespresso YOHO Mall Boutique

Shop 1056, Level 1, YOHO Mall I, Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong



Nespresso K11 MUSEA Boutique

Unit 31 & 32, Shop No. B201, Basement 2, K11 MUSEA, Victoria Dockside, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong



Nespresso APM Boutique

Shop UC-20, APM, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong



Nespresso Element Boutique

Shop 1089B, 1 Austin Rd W, Tsim Sha Tsui



Nespresso SOGO Point of Sale

SOGO Causeway Bay 10/F



Nespresso New Town Plaza Point of Sale

New Town Plaza 1, Level 2 city'super



Nespresso J SELECT PopCorn Point of Sale

J SELECT PopCorn, Shop F56-59, PopCorn, Tseung Kwan O



IG: nespresso.hk

FB: Nespresso.hk

Spotify: Nespresso

www.nespresso.com/hk



