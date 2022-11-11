Nestled Within Sentosa, The Outpost Hotel by Far East Hospitality, Relaunches With New Experiences Both In The Hotel And Beyond

Introducing Outpost Xperience for all guests, launch of the new Coast-to-Coast Package and 1-Altitude Coast's rooftop multi-dining concept

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Outpost Hotel Sentosa (TOH) by Far East Hospitality is officially reopening today. Located on the vibrant Sentosa island, this urban and trendy hotel is making a long-awaited comeback with new and exciting offerings.

As part of this relaunch, the hotel has teamed up with leading lifestyle F&B group, 1-Group, to unveil the island's latest rooftop destination, 1-Altitude Coast. Perched atop the roof of TOH, this premier day-to-night beachfront playground features a sky pool and Mediterranean-Latin bistro, Sol & Ora.

To provide guests with a holistic experience both within the hotel and on Sentosa island, TOH is collaborating with partners across the island and Singapore to introduce the Outpost Xperience. A brand-new Coast-to-Coast Package will showcase three distinct ways to explore the island.

Outpost Xperience

With an aim to create great memories for guests at TOH, Outpost Xperience comprises of exclusive privileges and benefits that can be enjoyed from check-in at the lobby, where guests can personalise their minibar with a selection of premium snacks and quality beverage.

As part of its collaboration with 1-Group, all guests of TOH will enjoy complimentary access to the infinity Sky Pool on the rooftop of the hotel from 10am to 6pm daily. Guests can also take the advantage of discounts extended by TOH's partners across the various F&B establishments and attractions on the island.

Outpost Xperience also presents a host of unique recreational experiences and creative experimentation opportunities led by leading lifestyle experts and brand partners. Classes and workshops are regularly refreshed with new offerings and are complimentary for all guests of TOH. Activities include:

Compendium Gin Cocktail-making Workshop

Partner Yoga

SupaFresh Street Dance

Sachi Soy Wine Cocktail-making Workshop

Coast-to-Coast Package

The new Coast-to-Coast Package offers a rewarding adventure for two persons, in and beyond TOH. Besides enjoying the available perks offered in Outpost Xperience, guests will embark on an adventure of their choice to explore Sentosa and Singapore's southern coastlines and islands from the land, sea, or the skies.

Choice of one experience:

Land: Sentosa coastal tandem bike trail with picnic experience

Sea: 60-min Maritime Heritage (Southern Island) Adventure RHIB Ride

Sky: Cable car sky dining

Guests can pursue their own definition of adventure with their choice of one experience – pick from a romantic tandem bike and picnic session on Sentosa's Coastal Trail, cable car sky dining with a panoramic view of Singapore's southern coast, or a 60-minute rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) ride tracing the maritime history of Singapore's southern islands.

Besides a 3D2N stay in a Deluxe room, the package also includes all the perks offered in Outpost Xperience.

For guests who want to exercise and be active during their stay, they can try out SupaFresh Street Dance and Partner Yoga. Those looking for a unique experience can try their hand at being a mixologist to concoct their own soy wine-based or gin-based cocktails.

Additionally, guests can use the $100 Beach Club Hopper vouchers included in the Coast-to-Coast Package to hop from one beach club to another all night long.

Wine And Dine From Sunrise To Sunset

No getaway is complete without great food, and guests can choose between delectable Mediterranean cuisine at the Sol & Ora, or contemporary Asian dishes at 1-Altitude Coast, where the party never ends.

Partygoers are sure to love 1-Altitude Coast Day Club, where they will be able to soak up the sun or take a dip in the swimming pool which overlooks the Singapore Straits. Guests can dance the night away with resident DJs Tony Tay and Erica Kay and participate in daily themed events like sundown parties and Ladies' Day Out.

Sol & Ora (Latin for 'sun and shore') shines the light on four classic cuisines. Like the synergy between the Sun and Shore, it brings together dishes from the Latin-Mediterranean region – including Italy, France, Greece and Spain, in a seamless menu of timeless recipes, reinvented with a twist and finesse – from sunrise to sundown.

Diners can fuel up with breakfast in the morning or indulge at different times of the day with afternoon tea, an epicurean lunch or dinner, and of course, all the classic drinks.

Meetings and Weddings at The Outpost Hotel Sentosa

With a minimum age requirement set at 16 for all guests, TOH remains committed to creating a conducive environment for adults, whether for tying the knot with that special someone or an important business meeting.

Specially designed for the movers and shakers of the business world, the Meet in Style Package caters to meetings of different sizes with the spaces at the adjacent Event Centre. Delegates get to enjoy a stay in a Deluxe Room with exclusive access to 1-Altitude Coast, where the networking can continue even after the sun sets.

Couples looking for a gorgeous and iconic venue for their special day in 2023 can also enjoy exclusive perks and discounts with the Wedding Promotion for bookings confirmed in December 2022.

Refer to Annex A for details on Outpost Xperience

Refer to Annex B for details on the Coast-to-Coast Package

Refer to Annex C for details on the Meet in Style Package

Refer to Annex D for details on The Outpost Hotel 2023 Wedding Promotions

About The Outpost Hotel Sentosa

The Outpost Hotel Sentosa is part of Far East Hospitality Holdings Pte Ltd (Far East Hospitality)'s expansive portfolio. Catering to individuals who distinctively prefer exclusivity and unobtrusive service, The Outpost Hotel Sentosa encourages self-expression, and celebrates a sense of adventure and authenticity – there is rarely a dull moment at The Outpost Hotel Sentosa.

The Outpost Hotel Sentosa is the first property to launch under the brand. Set on a hilltop overlooking the beautiful Singapore Strait, the 193-room upscale hotel offers a trendy urban getaway and presents a stylish interpretation of the colonial black and white suite. Situated on the roof of the hotel is Sentosa island's first and only rooftop day-to-night lifestyle destination – 1-Altitude Coast Day Club, the perfect oasis for all sun-seekers and epicureans seeking an escape from the city.

For more information, please visit: https://www.theoutposthotel.com.sg/

About Far East Hospitality

Far East Hospitality Holdings Pte Ltd (Far East Hospitality) is an international hospitality owner and operator with a diverse portfolio of 10 unique and complementary brands of hotels, serviced residences and apartment hotels, including Oasia, Quincy, Rendezvous, Village, Far East Collection, A by Adina, Adina Hotels, Vibe Hotels, Travelodge Hotels and Collection by TFE Hotels.

Far East Hospitality owns more than 10 hospitality assets and operates a combined portfolio of close to 16,500 rooms under its management across over 90 hotels and serviced residences in nine countries – Australia, Austria, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand and Singapore, with more in its development pipeline. In 2020, the group ranked amongst the top 100 hotel companies by HotelsMag.

Far East Hospitality is a 70-30 joint venture formed in 2013 between Far East Orchard Limited (a listed company under Far East Organization) and The Straits Trading Company Limited. In the same year, Far East Hospitality, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Far East Hospitality Investments (Australia) Pte Ltd, completed a 50-50 joint venture with Australia's Toga Group to form Toga Far East Hotels (TFE Hotels).

For more information, visit www.FarEastHospitality.com

ANNEX A – Details of Outpost Xperience

Designed to ensure an embracive experience both within the hotel and on Sentosa island, Outpost Xperience includes perks and unique reactional activities curated exclusively for guests of TOH.

Outpost Xperience comprises exclusive privileges and benefits that are integral to the stay experience. These include:

Minibar customisation from a premium snack and beverage selection

Complimentary access to rooftop infinity Sky Pool ( 10am – 6pm )

( – ) TOH guest benefits + discounts at island partners' F&B establishments and attractions

Part of Outpost Xperience is also a host of unique recreational experiences and creative experimentation opportunities led by leading lifestyle experts and brand partners. These include:

Partner Yoga: Designed to bring two individuals closer through assisted poses, Partner Yoga aims to produce a positive effect on relationships and communication. Supafresh Street Dance: An easy-to-follow choreographed dance fitness class, Supafresh Street Dance incorporates different styles of street dance including hip-hop, house and commercial dance. Sachi Soy Wine Cocktail-Making Workshop: Sachi is the world's first soy alcoholic beverage brewed locally. Under the guidance of a professional bartender, guests get to personalise their own soy-based cocktails. Compendium Gin Cocktail-Making Workshop: Hosted by Compendium, a local spirits distillery, a mixologist will guide guests in creating magical cocktails while sharing basic bartending skills.

ANNEX B – Details of Coast-to-Coast Package

Available from 11 November 2022, the Coast-to-Coast Package is priced from $988++ for a 3D2N stay for two persons in a Deluxe Room. The package includes:

Daily breakfast Choice of one experience:

• Sentosa Coastal Tandem Bike Trail and Picnic: Perfect for couples looking for a romantic escapade, guests can take a leisurely ride on a tandem bicycle to explore picnic spots on Sentosa with their loved one. To end off the day, guests can catch the sunset at unexplored scenic spots in Sentosa.

• 60-min Maritime Heritage (Southern Island) Adventure RHIB Ride Adventure-seekers will enjoy exploring and learning more about Singapore's Southern islands on a high-performance military-style speedboat. The RHIB tour will depart from Keppel Bay Marina , taking guests on a ride from Keppel Harbour along the Singapore Straits past Sentosa and to Southern Islands. Guests will also have the option of going into the water for a leisure swim during the experience.

• Cable Car Sky Dining: Created especially for foodies who appreciate the finer things in life, guests can enjoy a gastronomic experience in a private cable car cabin, offering stunning panoramic views of Singapore's southern coast. Guests will also be able to admire the sunset as the cable car journey from Faber Peak to HarbourFront and Sentosa. Access to all Outpost Xperience, including workshops and activities like Sachi soy-wine cocktail making class, Compendium gin cocktail-making class, Supafresh Street Dance and Partner Yoga Minibar customisation from a premium drinks and snacks selection Beach Club Hopper: $100 voucher to wine and dine at Bikini Bar, Coastes and Ola Beach Club Up to 25% discount off Sentosa attractions and F&B outlets

Booking link: https://www.theoutposthotel.com.sg/en/Deals/Coast-to-Coast-Package

Terms & Conditions:

Reservations subject to availability.

Minimum seven days advanced booking required.

Inclusions must be utilised within the stay.

Other promotional terms and conditions apply.

ANNEX C – Details of Meet in Style Package

Available till 30 June 2023, the Meet in Style Package starts from $380++ per person per day. Package inclusions:

Deluxe Room single occupancy (additional $160++ for second person per day)

Daily breakfast

Usage of event venue from 9am to 5pm

Free flow coffee and tea during event

One seminar lunch

Two coffee breaks (two snack items per break)

Usage of AV equipment and meeting stationery

Complimentary Wi-Fi

**Exclusive privilege: Book now to receive a complimentary crafted experience for your delegates: Sachi Soy Wine Cocktail Workshop Experience

ANNEX D – Details of The Outpost Hotel 2023 Wedding Promotion

Enjoy additional perks and discounts for 2023 wedding packages at The Outpost Hotel Sentosa for bookings confirmed between the period of 1 December to 31 December 2022.

Exclusive Discount of $10.00++per person from the current wedding package rate.

Additional perks:

Couples may choose additional three perks from the following on top of the existing inclusions:

Corkage waiver for unlimited bottles of duty-paid & sealed alcohol

Additional 1 x barrel of beer

Additional 1 x bottle of house wine per each ten paying guests

Additional $100 .00nett In-Room Dining credit

.00nett In-Room Dining credit Additional 10% carpark coupons (total 30%)

Additional 120 pieces of canapes

To view the existing wedding inclusions, please refer to:

Terms & Conditions: