NetApp Delivers an Innovative, No-Compromise, Unified Hybrid Cloud Experience

New ONTAP Software and Hybrid Cloud Portfolio Enhancements Reduce Costs and Complexity; Provide Simple, Unified Data Management Across On-Premises and Public Cloud

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 9 June 2021 - NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP) a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, today unveiled a new release of its ONTAP software that powers data services on premises and in the cloud, as well as an array of portfolio updates that leverage ONTAP to provide a flexible foundation for hybrid cloud, unify data management across on-premises and cloud environments, and simplify consumption and operation of hybrid cloud services. As the only provider of hybrid cloud solutions that offers native integration with the world's leading public clouds, NetApp is unifying management of on-premises and public cloud environments, delivering new ways to consume and operate data services that make it easier for enterprises to put their data to work – wherever and whenever they need it.



The latest enhancements to NetApp's hybrid cloud portfolio and ONTAP data services include:



Flexible Foundations for Hybrid Cloud: Enterprises need to modernize their IT environments to enable hybrid cloud operations. NetApp is updating its foundational solutions to better support them:

o FlexPod: The next generation of the globally trusted converged infrastructure platform from NetApp and Cisco provides a better foundation for hybrid cloud with the flexibility to run and manage all your modern workloads. New capabilities include intelligent application placement across on-premises and cloud, automated hybrid cloud data workflows , and the ability to consume FlexPod as a fully managed, cloud-like service.

o NetApp StorageGRID: The 11.5 release of NetApp's highly scalable object store now supports data encryption using external key management, offers compliance and ransomware protection with S3 object locks, and delivers increased performance with intelligent load balancing.

Simple, Unified Data Management Across Hybrid Cloud Environments: Managing data and applications in hybrid cloud environments can be extremely challenging – enterprises need a simple, standardized approach. NetApp centralizes data management across the hybrid cloud to make things simpler. NetApp Cloud Manager and enhanced multicloud management services automate ONTAP data services to simplify application migration, disaster recovery, data protection, governance and compliance. In addition, NetApp Astra, an application-aware data service for Kubernetes, enables customers to manage, protect, and migrate stateful applications in Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure – and now on-premises.

Cloud-Like Financial Flexibility and Operational Simplicity: Organizations want the same financial and operational elasticity they get from the cloud in their data center, with the freedom to move and manage workloads easily and securely across hybrid and public cloud environments. The new NetApp Keystone Flex Subscription at Equinix gives customers the ability to deploy Keystone data services in Equinix International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) for low-latency access to multiple clouds – without having to move their data to the cloud. The Keystone Flex Subscription at Equinix is uniquely delivered as a single subscription by NetApp.



"NetApp's Keystone Flex Subscription at Equinix uniquely provides a flexible, on-demand storage alternative to traditional capex infrastructure investments," said Royce Thomas, Senior Vice President, Strategic Alliances and Global Account Management at Equinix. "With this offering, global businesses can host their data adjacent to the cloud and utilize Equinix Fabric™ to connect to service providers, taking advantage of centralized hybrid cloud data management across all major public clouds."



"A hybrid cloud strategy is critical to ensuring organizations can keep pace with the growth and complexity of distributed data and applications, thrive in the face of uncertainty and compete effectively in the digital economy," said Sanjay Rohatgi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Asia Pacific, NetApp. "NetApp specializes in helping enterprises at every phase in their digital transformation journeys to implement hybrid cloud strategies and technologies that will help keep them ahead of the curve."





