NetApp Expands Hybrid Cloud Solutions Portfolio to Unlock Best of Cloud

New hybrid cloud updates fuel digital transformation, enabling organizations to optimize operations for cost, scalability, agility, and speed

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 21 October 2021 – Today at INSIGHT 2021, NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global cloud-led, data-centric software company, announced new additions and enhanced capabilities across its hybrid cloud portfolio, to help organizations modernize their IT infrastructure and accelerate digital transformation. Delivering new secure ways to consume and operate data services on-premises and in the cloud, NetApp hybrid cloud solutions make it simpler for enterprise customers to put their data to work – wherever and whenever they need it.









As the only solutions provider with native integrations for the world's largest public clouds, NetApp's industry leading ONTAP® software continues to serve as the foundation for hybrid cloud. With the latest release of ONTAP, NetApp is introducing enhanced protection against ransomware, expanded data management capabilities, and NVMe/TCP support for accelerated performance. The company is also announcing new digital wallet capabilities for NetApp Cloud Manager and enhanced data services for simplified administration across a hybrid cloud, more flexible consumption options to better control costs, as well as new Professional Services offerings to help customers unlock the full value of on-premises and hybrid cloud resources.

"The promised benefits of migrating to the cloud may be profound, but many IT departments are still working to overcome on-premises challenges, like managing the complexity and costs of moving data, protecting against ransomware, and ensuring reliable performance for critical applications," said Sanjay Rohatgi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Asia Pacific, NetApp. "As the hybrid cloud specialist, NetApp can help enterprises move their digital transformation efforts forward to deliver business results faster and within budget – whether they are still developing a strategy or in the middle of executing large-scale migrations."

"IDC's research shows that approximately 70 percent of enterprise IT customers plan to modernize their storage infrastructures in the next two years to support next-generation workloads. But the key operational advantage will be in optimizing workload placement across traditional on-premises and cloud environments," said Eric Burgener, Research Vice President, Infrastructure Systems Group, IDC. "As an industry leader with years of innovation and expertise delivering hybrid cloud solutions, NetApp is uniquely positioned to help enterprises transition to hybrid cloud models to achieve the scalability and flexibility they need to deliver critical data services and workload capabilities that drive business value."

Innovative organizations leading their respective industries are adopting NetApp hybrid cloud solutions to accelerate digital transformation

For organizations navigating an increasingly distributed and disrupted world, where agility and adaptability are key to survival, a hybrid cloud strategy has become a strategic imperative.

"Formula One racing has always been about finding the competitive edge, and with Aston Martin Cognizant's return to the F1™ grid this year, we're embracing an ambitious data-centric strategy to maximize our performance both on and off the track as we seek pole position," said Otmar Szafnauer, Chief Executive Officer and Team Principal, Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team. "By partnering with NetApp to build our data fabric and standardize operations with its world-class hybrid cloud solutions, we're working to ensure that everything we do – from capturing real-time data on car and component performance to how we streamline factory and engineering operations – is focused on constant improvement and driving the team forward."

NetApp's latest portfolio innovations announced today include:

ONTAP Data Management Software Enhancements: The latest release of ONTAP enables enterprises to autonomously protect against ransomware attacks based on machine learning with integrated pre-emptive detection and accelerated data recovery. The new release also delivers enterprise-grade performance for SAN and modern workloads with NVMe/TCP support, expanded object storage capabilities, and simplified management. In addition, this latest ONTAP release will power the upcoming NetApp AFF A900, the next-generation high-resiliency all-flash system for business-critical workloads.

Enhanced Data Services: With new digital wallet capabilities available in NetApp Cloud Manager, customers can benefit from greater mobility and more visibility into usage of data service licenses across a hybrid cloud, with pre-payment of credits enabling streamlined deployment to avoid procurement hassles. Additional updates include enhancements to NetApp Cloud Backup and Cloud Data Sense services, simplified deployment of Cloud Volumes ONTAP with new customer-ready templates, fully embedded Active IQ, and deeper integrations with NetApp Cloud Insights and ONTAP software to support Kubernetes workloads.

More Flexible Consumption Options: NetApp Keystone Flex Subscription, an on-premises storage-as-a-service offering with native cloud integration, continues to gain momentum with customers. The offering is now supported on four continents – encompassing petabytes of capacity within just under one year of availability. NetApp is now offering a new freemium service tier for Cloud Volumes ONTAP, providing customers with access to a fully featured, perpetual license to use ONTAP in the cloud for workloads needing less than 500 gigabytes of storage. This consumption flexibility gives organizations the freedom to use enterprise-grade data services for small workloads, such as Kubernetes clusters, at no initial cost. An organization only needs to convert to a subscription when the workload matures and scales.





"As a leading IT consultancy specializing in cloud infrastructure and services, our clients are increasingly working with us to reduce CAPEX spending, by taking advantage of cloud-like consumption models for their on-premises environments," said Kent Christensen, Virtual Practice Director, Cloud and Data Center Transformation, Insight. "NetApp Keystone helps us provide a truly flexible consumption model for enterprises, serving as a platform to provide business-critical data services across the entire hybrid cloud data fabric, which will be a huge boon for our growing client base."





More Accessible Hybrid Cloud Expertise: NetApp is also introducing new Support and Professional Services offerings to make it even easier to access experts for step-by-step guidance as they transition to hybrid cloud. With SupportEdge Advisor for Cloud, NetApp is extending its data center support model to cloud services with rapid, direct access to trained specialists. NetApp Flexible Professional Services (FlexPS) is also available for customers that require on-demand and ongoing support as they transition to a hybrid cloud. With this new subscription-based offering, organizations can get the professional help they need to design and build a data fabric strategy, implement solutions, and optimize their hybrid cloud with predictable costs and avoid procurement delays.





Additional Resources:





About NetApp:

NetApp is a global cloud-led, data-centric software company that empowers organizations to lead with data in the age of accelerated digital transformation. The company provides systems, software and cloud services that enable them to run their applications optimally from data center to cloud, whether they are developing in the cloud, moving to the cloud, or creating their own cloudlike experiences on premises. With solutions that perform across diverse environments, NetApp helps organizations build their own data fabric and securely deliver the right data, services, and applications to the right people – anytime, anywhere. Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .

NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at www.netapp.com/TM are trademarks of NetApp, Inc.

#NetApp