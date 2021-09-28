NetApp Outpaces Market YoY Growth in APAC's All-Flash Array and Open Networked Market Segments in Q2 2021, Says Leading Analyst Firm

NetApp ranked first in All-Flash Array and Open Networked market share by vendor revenue in Taiwan, and first in All-Flash Array market share by vendor revenue in both India and Hong Kong, for Q2 2021

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 28 September 2021 - Global cloud-led, data-centric software company NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) today announced that it has achieved double-digit percentage growth, year-on-year, in the All-Flash Array (AFA) [1] and Open Networked [2] segments for the Asia-Pacific [3] (APAC) region, according to the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker , Q2 2021 (September 2021 release).

The company retained its position as the second largest vendor by vendor revenue, quarter-on-quarter, in the AFA segment for the APAC region, according to IDC.



Across the APAC region in Q2 2021, NetApp achieved 19.5 percent and 15.1 percent year-on-year growth for its AFA and Open Networked business segments, respectively, outpacing overall market growth, according to IDC. This was driven by strong performances in Taiwan, India, and Hong Kong.

In Taiwan, NetApp achieved 158.7 percent year-on-year growth for its AFA business in Q2 2021, outpacing market growth of 31.9 percent, according to IDC. This performance established NetApp as the local AFA segment leader in Q2 2021, with a market share of 45.6 percent by vendor revenue. In the Open Networked segment, NetApp achieved 102.4 percent local year-on-year growth in Q2 2021, outpacing market growth of 25.5 percent, according to IDC. This performance established NetApp as the local Open Networked segment leader in Q2 2021, with a market share of 38.4 percent by vendor revenue.

In India, NetApp achieved 35.6 percent local year-on-year growth for its AFA business in Q2 2021, outpacing market growth of 13.8 percent, according to IDC. This performance elevated NetApp's position from third to first, quarter-on-quarter, in the local AFA segment in Q2 2021, with a market share of 30.1 percent by vendor revenue.

In Hong Kong, NetApp achieved 43.4 percent local year-on-year growth for its AFA business in Q2 2021, outpacing market growth of 4.3 percent, according to IDC. This performance elevated NetApp's position from second to first, quarter-on-quarter, in the local AFA segment in Q2 2021, with a market share of 22 percent by vendor revenue.





"NetApp's exceptional growth in the APAC region's AFA and Open Networked segments, in Q2 2021, is a validation of our vision and ability to innovate in the storage marketplace," said Sanjay Rohatgi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, APAC, NetApp. "Our enterprise storage portfolio will continue to be a key part of our hybrid cloud and data fabric strategy, to meet organizations' digital transformation needs and help them keep up with evolving business requirements. By continuing to provide market leading storage infrastructure and services that unlock the best of cloud and deliver the best cloud-like experiences on-premises, we enable enterprises to truly put their data to work – wherever and whenever they need it."

Modern All-Flash Arrays by NetApp provide robust data services, integrated data protection, seamless scalability, and new levels of performance. These software features, along with deep cloud and application integration, enable the provisioning of storage within minutes. By easily connecting to more public clouds, customers can enjoy both the advanced services and cost savings that they are looking for.





NetApp mostly recently expanded its strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) , making it the first and only storage environment that is truly enabled for the hybrid cloud and natively integrated into each of the major public cloud providers. The company has also expanded its partnership with Microsoft to deliver digital workspaces on demand for the modern workforce.







[1] The AFA segment refers to a network storage system that only supports all-flash media as persistent storage and is available under a unique stock keeping unit (SKU). [2] The Open Networked segment refers to all enterprise storage systems that are not directly attached to a server and deployed in the open operating system environment (this excludes mainframe operating environments). [3] APAC refers to Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand, excludes Mainland China



