Netball Australia and Tradable Bits join forces to bring Data-Centric Digital Experiences to their Fans

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netball Australia, the national governing body for netball in Australia, has placed significant focus on building more meaningful connections with its fans to see the sport thrive. The rights holder has joined forces with Tradable Bits - a leading fan-based technology company - to bring their digital experiences to life.



Using Tradable Bits' engagement platform, which boasts 35+ out-of-the-box digital experiences including trivia, quizzes, instant win games, predictors, user-generated content tools and live engagement capabilities; Netball Australia plans to deliver value to fans and brand partners alike.

To build intentional fan experiences that resonate with their fanbase, Netball Australia will lean into the Tradable Bits’ FanCRM - an intelligence tool built specifically to help sports brands grow their first/zero-party database with information that allows them to connect directly with their fans.

Tradable Bits General Manager of APAC, Tim Mullaly, welcomed the union with Netball Australia as Tradable Bits continues to grow its presence as the partner of choice for leagues, sporting organisations and live events nationally and beyond.

“A challenge that many teams and right holders today face is not only creating meaningful experiences for fans, but finding ways to bring that community in-house to connect with, and address those fans directly.” says Tim Mullaly “We’re delighted to partner with Netball Australia, not only to realise their digital ambitions when it comes to fan engagement, but also to lay the groundwork for value that extends far beyond gameday.”

“As the fan-technology partner of choice for sports organisations including the AFL, Super Netball, Super Rugby and 30+ teams in the NBA, NFL, NRL and more; we understand the growing importance of brands being able to cultivate owned intelligence on their fans to commercialise new digital assets, retain attention and grow their fanbase. There’s incredible power and opportunity in ‘the fan moment’. The Tradable Bits platform harnesses this moment with authentic engagement to help brands build direct and personalised relationships with every single fan from the moment they first engage, to 10 years down the line as super fans. “

The Netball Australia & Tradable Bits union promises a fan-first experience for all Netball supporters. Tradable Bits is already working with West Coast Fever and the Melbourne Vixens to enhance fan engagement in the lead-up to games, on gameday and beyond. Beginning with the Suncorp Super Netball ‘Priceless Moment of the Year’, Tradable Bits will help build ample engagement opportunities for fans of the Australian Diamonds and Grassroot Netball.

Netball Australia Executive General Manager, Media, Spencer Retallack said the union will transform the experience for Netball fans, bringing every fan closer to the teams they love.

“We’re focused on driving high-impact relationships with our fans, not only on gameday but at every step of their journey with us. It was important to us to join forces with a company that’s driven towards the same goal, and that is what we have found with Tradable Bits,” he said.

“Using Tradable Bits for our fan engagement and intelligence will not only broaden our first-party database but facilitate a best-in-class digital experience for our fans. They are the core of our game, so anything we can do to tailor the experience is a plus.”

About Netball Australia:

Netball Australia is the national governing body for netball in Australia, with origins all the way back to 1927 - when netball began. Australian netball has been leading the charge on the power of female sport since its inception - female empowerment is in their DNA. Netball Australia is committed to making the sport accessible to all ages, abilities, backgrounds and gender. They want to see the sport thrive.

About Tradable Bits:

Tradable Bits is a self-funded software company that provides fan-based marketing & intelligence solutions for market leaders in the sports, music & entertainment industry. Tradable Bits is charting the path to personalised fan experiences in partnership with over 100 clients worldwide - including professional sports teams in the AFL, NRL, NBA, NFL, Super Netball and Super Rugby. Their technology tracks and optimizes every step of the fan journey, allowing their clients to collect, analyse and activate first-party fan data at scale with their customer data platform. Tradable Bits has offices in Australia, North America and Europe.

