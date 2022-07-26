Netcetera AG: Into the era of innovative and sustainable cloud payment solutions

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - EQS Newswire - 26 July 2022 - Today, as part of its future-orientated approach, Netcetera is announcing the switch to a cloud platform using world-leading hosting service providers. The first step of going cloud is the finalized migration of its 3DS services to a new cloud hosting environment.This switch promises to deliver modernized infrastructure that more easily meets rapidly changing customer behavior and expectations, and drives business growth. The change is part of the payment player's dedication to achieving sustainability and responsibility towards society through ongoing efforts to improve its core industry. "High-quality and high-availability solutions are an important part of our success, as are the long-term relationships we build with our customers and partners. We work with front-runners in the payment field to ensure that we set up the security and quality standards in the industry." - stated Christian Waldvogel, from the Management Team of Netcetera.Cloud means to provide sustainable solutions that solve the infrastructural and local market challenges, i.e., to be ready for global coverage, be able to get and provide services closer to the customers, and answer the local regions' needs in which the payment player operates.For Netcetera customers, it means that the company is undertaking all the actions to optimize costs, especially when resource shortages and prices are scaling up, and the markets around the world are strengthening their local regulations. Even more, cloud platform usage will improve the ability to instantly serve the most demanding and significant payment platforms during peak loads. Adopting the cloud leads to 62% more efficient IT infrastructure management vs. on-premises and reduced unplanned downtime. The cloud data centers that rely on renewable energy resources guarantee improved performance with automated scalability in a highly secured PCI 3DS/DSS certified infrastructure.When asked about Netcetera's plans, in the long run, the CEO, Andrej Vckovski, stated: "We care about where our energy comes from and how we are using it, and the time has come for all payment players to get involved in the process with global action. Digitalization is usually an energy saver on a global scale, but it still accounts for about 10% of global energy consumption. Clever design and reduction of energy waste can already make a difference. Along with us, our customers will contribute to this mission and join us in decreasing the carbon footprint."The migration process of the Netcetera 3DS Server to a new cloud platform started in January 2022. It was carried out in phases to ensure that the whole process was implemented smoothly. Netcetera's acquiring products enable processing transactions with 3-D Secure protocols and PSD2 SCA exemptions, certified with the biggest card networks, and fully compliant with all the standards in the payment industry. 3-D Secure is a globally trusted protocol for securing online transactions. It involves links between various components to ensure communication between merchants, issuers, and acquiring banks.Netcetera will continue providing compelling business benefits such as improved conversions, optimized checkout processes, reduced fraud, and protection from fraudulent chargeback liability without compromising the smooth user experience for the online shopper. As a strong, flexible, and reliable partner, the leading software company strives for a positive global impact and beneficial changes in its customers' business. This step aligns with the payment player's modern, resource-efficient, and competitive way of working. Proudly confirming the statement of one of its customers: "Local inclusion of international payment players such as Netcetera will only mean more innovation and knowledge in the local online payment methods and the payment ecosystem as a whole." Netcetera's final goal is to delight its customers, answer their needs and jointly act responsibly towards the living environment.Additional features:File: Cloud payment platform Hashtag: #Netcetera

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Netcetera

Netcetera is a global software company with cutting-edge IT products and individual digital solutions in the areas of secure digital payment, financial technologies, media, transport, healthcare and insurance. More than 2,000 banks and issuers, and 150,000 merchants rely on the digital payment solutions and globally certified 3-D Secure products of the market leader for payment security. The owner-managed company covers the entire IT lifecycle, from ideation and strategy to implementation and operation. The balanced combination of the latest technologies and proven standards ensures investment security, from large-scale projects to innovative start-ups. Founded in 1996, Netcetera is a holding company with around 800 employees and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, with additional locations across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.



Further information: netcetera.com



