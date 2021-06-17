NetDragon Aids the Launch of Serbia's National Teacher Training Program

HONG KONG, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or the "Company"; Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that the Company has recently signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding with the Teacher Education Faculty, University of Belgrade (the "Teacher Education Faculty") and the Institute for Improvement of Education in Serbia to promote and implement the "Serbia National Teacher Training Program" (the "Program"). The Program aims to train quality teachers in the digital era, to improve teachers' capabilities in basic education and to promote smart education through research and teachers' training in Serbia. This follows the visit of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić in June 2020 to the Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Education Center, Belgrade (the "CRAIE"), which was jointly established by NetDragon. The partnership is another recognition of the Company by the Ministry for Education, Science and Technological Development (the "MoESTD") of Serbia, and marks the progress on the country-level education collaboration between the two sides.

The Program is guided by the MoESTD of Serbia, and implemented by the Teacher Education Faculty and the Institute for Improvement of Education in Serbia. As a technical support provider and participating course developer of the Program, NetDragon is responsible for the construction of training facilities and platforms, the production of some training courses, assisting in training assessment and certification as well as promoting the application of information technology into everyday teaching. All these will support the implementation of informatization training for Serbia's secondary and primary school teachers.

The Program targets all Serbia's secondary and primary school teachers and education administrators. Through the combination of online and offline trainings, the Program aims to improve information literacy and ability to apply information technology of school teachers, as well as the informatization leadership of education administrators. In the first phase of the Program, education informatization training will be offered for 4,000 teachers across Serbia at the CRAIE. In the second phase, online training will be provided to teachers all over Serbia, and selected schools will serve as pilot training centres which will then promote teachers' training at more schools in their respective regions. NetDragon's global online learning community Edmodo and distance education platform E-learning will serve as a choice of teaching tools to support teacher-parent and teachers-student communication, as well as the remote real-time teaching. In addition, NetDragon plans to adopt technologies such as instant messaging (IM), video on demand (VOD) to provide a one-stop training platform which combines training, research, management and other functions. In the smart classrooms, NetDragon will empower teachers with its smart education software and hardware such as Promethean ActivPanel and Edmodo classroom. These products will help teachers start informatized education and provide better teaching for students.

During his visit to the CRAIE in June 2020, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić's said, "We are grateful to our Chinese friends and NetDragon. The collaboration is fruitful. In the near future, 4,000 teachers across Serbia will receive training at this centre and this would be important to our country." The Program has made rapid progress under President Vučić's supervision. It is expected to considerably assist the building of Serbian teachers' capability and improve their quality.

Speaking on the strategic collaboration, Liu Dejian, Founder and Chairman of the Board of NetDragon said, "NetDragon is honoured to take part in the Program. With our experience in digital education, we believe that we could help promote Serbia's national education informatization, enable more teachers to equip with advanced pedagogy and thus foster Serbia's smart education. The Company will help accelerate the education development in countries along the 'Belt and Road'."

