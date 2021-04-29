NetDragon and China Unicom Fujian Branch Co-launch Demonstration Project on "5G+Smart Education'' Application

HONG KONG, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or the "Company"; Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that the Company has joined hands with the Fujian branch of China United Network Communications Limited ("China Unicom Fujian Branch") to launch the New Infrastructure "5G+Smart Education" Application Demonstration Project. Based on technologies such as 5G, VR, AR and ultra-high-definition video, it aims to provide an exemplar of "5G+Smart Education" application with the participation of a hundred schools, a thousand classes and ten thousand learners.

In 2020, NetDragon and China Unicom Fujian Branch's joint submission for the "2020 New Infrastructure Construction (broadband network and 5G field) 5G+Smart Education Application Demonstration Project" (the "Project") to the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology was officially approved. This is a national project and is selected as the first batch of key new infrastructure projects in Fuzhou City. Being one of the only two education enterprises that have been approved for the Project, NetDragon will enjoy first-mover advantages in the field of 5G smart education.

As the Project has officially kicked off, NetDragon and China Unicom Fujian Branch will integrate their respective resources and technical edges in smart education and 5G infrastructure to explore the application of 5G technology in various scenarios, including remote education, smart classroom and campus security. This Project will focus on developing 5G smart education solutions such as 5G+HD remote interactive learning, AR/VR immersive learning, holographic classroom, remote supervision and HD security monitoring. It targets to complete the construction of 5G smart education infrastructure in 100 schools in Fujian Province and launch over 1,000 smart education or online education demonstration classes by 2022, servicing more than 10,000 teachers and students. The Project is also aimed to be replicated across the country. NetDragon has already entered into strategic partnerships with a number of primary and secondary schools as well as kindergartens in Fuzhou. Among them, the Company will first implement this Project in Fuzhou Gezhi High School, the Affiliated No.2 Primary School of Fuzhou Education College and the Affiliated Experimental Kindergarten of Fujian Normal University.

The thorough integration of 5G technology and smart education offers extensive learning resources and personalized learning space, and breaks through the constraints of time, geographic locations and insufficient quality teaching resources. It helps promote even distribution of education resources and create a new and diversified education environment. As one of the leading digital education enterprises in China, NetDragon will contribute to the development of Fujian as a leading province in the field of "5G+Smart Education" through this demonstration project with China Unicom. The Company will further promote 5G smart education across the country and foster a rapid development of high-quality smart education.

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China's first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved and Conquer Online. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring the "classroom of the future" to every school around the world.

