NetDragon Wins "Top 100 Hong Kong Listed Companies - New Economy-Technology Company" Award

HONG KONG, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that the Company has won the "New Economy-Technology Company" award at the 8th Top 100 Hong Kong Listed Companies contest. This is a testament to NetDragon's outstanding performance in promoting technology advancement and innovation, as new economy enterprises have become an important part of Hong Kong's capital market and a major contributor to economic development.

The event "Embracing Greater Bay Area and Entering the New World - Hong Kong Listed Companies Development Summit Forum 2020 and the 8th Top 100 Hong Kong Listed Companies Award Presentation Ceremony" was hosted by Top 100 Hong Kong Listed Companies Research Centre, and co-organized by Finet and Atlantis Investment Management. The award ceremony was attended by notables from politics, business and academics, as well as chairpersons and executives of various listed companies and leading financial institutions. A total of 15 companies were presented the "New Economy-Technology Company" award, including Tencent Holdings, Meituan, Kingsoft Corporation alongside NetDragon. The Top 100 Hong Kong Listed Companies contest, which started in 2012, selects companies listed on the Hong Kong Main Board with outstanding development and investment value every year, based on accurate data and a series of scientific evaluation criteria. The event aims to foster the healthy and prosperous development of Hong Kong's capital market. Over the years, it has been widely recognized by listed companies and financial institutions, and has become a reference for investors in picking Hong Kong stocks.

The honor of receiving the "Top 100 Hong Kong Listed Companies - New Economy-Technology Company" award represents great recognition for NetDragon's achievement in the new economy arena by capital market and professional investors. Leveraging its the technology and R&D strengths accumulated over the years from building online communities, NetDragon has been actively expanding into the global education market and maintaining rapid growth with its dual business of "Education + Gaming". During the pandemic, NetDragon has made use of its blended learning solutions to provide students, teachers and parents worldwide with online learning tools, resources and platforms, enhancing the overall learning experience and helping students continue learning in spite of school closure. Going forward, the Company will continue to drive rapid business growth and utilize technology to empower education, with a bid to promote education digitalization globally and education equality.

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China's first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved and Conquer Online. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring the "classroom of the future" to every school around the world. For more information, please visit www.netdragon.com.

For investor enquiries, please contact:

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

Ms. Maggie Zhou

Senior Director of Investor Relations

Tel.: +852 2850 7266 / +86 591 8390 2825

Email: maggiezhou@nd.com.cn

Website: ir.nd.com.cn

Related Links :

http://www.netdragon.com