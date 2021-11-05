NetEase Cloud Classroom Introduces Free AWS Digital Training Courses in China

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase Cloud Classroom, a platform offering online courses mainly targeting adults in China operated by Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO), announced that it introduced around 100 free-to-use digital training courses offered by Amazon Web Services, an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN). Adding to NetEase Cloud Classroom's robust offering, the AWS training courses, created by AWS experts, are designed to help learners learn best cloud practices about dozens of AWS services and solutions.

The IT industry has been under the spotlight alongside the rapid advancement of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, big data and the Internet of Things (IoT). Nevertheless, there continues to be a significant gap between the supply of high-quality IT talents and demand. Localized in Simplified Chinese, the AWS courses on NetEase Cloud Classroom range from 10 minutes to several hours, covering content on AWS cloud concepts, core services, security, architecture, pricing, support systems, among others. The courses also cover topics such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, architecture design, database, networking and security. Training can also help learners prepare for AWS Certification exams, which have become highly valuable assets to potential employers.

"Nowadays, the next generation of information technology is developing aggressively. Cloud skills have changed how people live and work hence creating significant learning requirements for market participants. Now, they can access the training content created by the world's leading cloud providers with the ease of NetEase Cloud Classroom. We hope to help people in China improve their skills and propel the overall development of cloud computing talent in China," said Dr. Feng Zhou, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Youdao.

Maureen Lonergan, Vice President of AWS Training and Certification, added, "AWS is committed to cultivating local cloud talent with world-leading cloud technology and experiences, while accelerating the sustainable development of the digital economy. We're excited our learners in Chinese mainland could enjoy the content they want on a platform they're familiar with so they can begin or continue their learning journey in the AWS Cloud."

NetEase Cloud Classroom has been providing online courses for adult vocational education and training since 2012 making it easy and convenient to learn with fast download speeds, high-quality video-streaming, and fully localized content whether in online or offline environments. In addition to vocational skills improvement courses, it also offers word-of-mouth courses covering fields such as practical English and memorization. At present, the number of NetEase Cloud Classroom courses exceed 4,100 and the total number of class hours exceed 50,000.

To access the courses and learn for free, users in China can download and open the NetEase Cloud Classroom APP and search for the keyword "Amazon Web Services" or visit https://study.163.com/topics/aws.

About Youdao, Inc.

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) is a leading intelligent learning company in China dedicated to developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions to users of all ages. Building on the popularity of its online knowledge tools such as Youdao Dictionary and Youdao Translation, Youdao now offers online courses covering a wide spectrum of age groups, subject matters, learning goals and areas of interest. In addition, Youdao has developed a variety of interactive learning apps and smart learning devices. Youdao was founded in 2006 as part of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), a leading internet technology company in China.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.youdao.com.

