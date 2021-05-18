NetEase Cloud Music Enters into Direct Digital Distribution Agreement with Sony Music Entertainment

HANGZHOU, China, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase Cloud Music, a leading interactive music streaming service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a direct digital distribution relationship with Sony Music Entertainment ("SME").

Under the agreement, NetEase Cloud Music will make music from SME available to its users in Chinese mainland. The companies will also work together to explore innovative collaboration opportunities across the music value chain to bring elevated music experiences to NetEase Cloud Music's large, unique community of young music lovers in China. This includes in-depth cooperation in areas such as music distribution, music streaming services, online karaoke, and music vlogs (Mlogs), among others.

Through this new partnership, NetEase is enhancing its selection of a music from a wide range of global superstars and renowned artists in China, including music from beloved artists such as G.E.M., Karen Mok, Jolin Tsai, A-Lin, Nana-Ouyang, Sophia Huang, Eric Chou, and Evan Lin. Additionally, Sony Music is further expanding the reach of its catalog in China by working with NetEase Cloud Music to drive engagement from the many users of its broad digital platform.

Dennis Kooker, President, Global Digital Business and U.S. Sales, Sony Music Entertainment, commented "We are pleased to be partnering with NetEase Cloud Music to further grow the availability of our music in China and increase the level of global investment in our roster of world class artists. China is one of the most dynamic music markets in the world, and we look forward to working with NetEase Cloud Music to develop innovative approaches for our tremendous creative talent to connect with fans locally."

"With access to SME's abundant catalogue of top artists across the globe, we're thrilled to provide more unique and influential music content for our audience's diverse tastes. The partnership will enrich and enliven our already vast and expanding library of quality music and propel China's online music ecosystem forward," said Ding Bo, Vice President of NetEase Cloud Music. "As leading companies in the music and entertainment industry, SME and NetEase are committed to providing music lovers with the ultimate audio experience and we look forward to working together with SME to explore more opportunities that benefit our vibrant community of music lovers," Ding noted.

Andrew Chan, Managing Director of SME Greater China, commented, "SME is excited to partner with NetEase Cloud Music and work together in developing the China music market and increasing its influence on a global scale. NetEase Cloud Music provides SME with a powerful platform through which to continue to provide the highest quality content to Chinese music lovers and we look forward to continued collaboration with them."

About NetEase Cloud Music

Launched in 2013 by NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), NetEase Cloud Music is a leading interactive music streaming service provider in China. Dedicated to providing an elevated user experience, NetEase Cloud Music provides precise, personalized recommendations, promotes user interaction and creates a strong social community. Its focus on discovering and promoting emerging musicians has made NetEase Cloud Music a destination of choice for exploring new and independent music among music enthusiasts in China. The platform has been recognized as the most popular entertainment app among China's vibrant Generation Z community.

Please see http://music.163.com/ for more information.

About Sony Music Entertainment

Sony Music Entertainment is headquartered in New York, USA, and is one of the world's three largest music recording companies. It owns several influential music labels including RCA, Columbia, Arista, EPIC, etc. It has consistently nurtured and promoted iconic artists in the music industry, and owns a massive catalogue of renowned audio and video recordings. SME Greater China artist roster includes G.E.M., Karen Mok, Eric Chou, Evan Lin, Nana Ou-yang, etc. For more information, please visit: https://www.sonymusic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "aim," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "may," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "goal," "targets," "guidance," "commits" and similar statements. Among other things, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about business plans and projections, the completion of transactions and the strategic goals of transactions, are or contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. All information contained in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement and are based on assumptions believed to be reasonable as of this date. You should not rely upon these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The parties do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

