NetEase Cloud Music Hosts Third Indie Music Artists Ceremony, Pledges Continued Support for Independent Music

HANGZHOU, China, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase Cloud Music, a leading interactive music streaming service provider in China, hosted the 3rd Indie Music Artists Ceremony in Hangzhou. The star-studded event, which was broadcast online on April 23, was attended by renowned artists like Jackson Wang, FloruitShow, C-BLOCK, Omnipotent Youth Society, etc.

More than twenty awards, including Album of the Year, Male/Female Artists of the Year, and Band of the Year, were handed out at the ceremony to recognize, celebrate and encourage artists for their remarkable efforts and contributions to the music industry over the last year.

Reaffirming its unwavering commitment to independent music, NetEase Cloud Music also announced the "PLAY Video Project," a new initiative to underpin video creation endeavors by indie musicians. The initiative aims to harness contemporary and innovative techniques to boost exposure to quality music and expand the source of musicians' income.

The inaugural event in 2018 marked China's first ceremony for independent artists, and it has since become a bellwether for China's independent music. The event returns after a challenging year that presented indie music artists with considerable obstacles with the closure of live venues.

With its long-standing support of independent music, NetEase Cloud Music is home and host to over 200,000 independent Chinese musicians as of December 2020, up tenfold over a four-year period. Over the years, it has set several initiatives in motion to empower artists across the industry, such as the Project Stone and Project Ladder incubation programs for independent musicians, competitions for music composition and lyric writing, the NetEase Indie Music Chart, and more. These initiatives have been instrumental in helping independent musicians step into stardom and realize their dreams.

As the go-to-platform for China's independent artists, NetEase Cloud Music is honored to organize an event that has played a pivotal role in transforming China's independent music scene from a niche arena to one with mass-market appeal. NetEase Cloud Music's popularity as a platform with high-quality content provides musicians with professional support and an optimal user experience, with access to high internet traffic ultimately creating a large community of loyal users.

About NetEase Cloud Music

Launched in 2013 by NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), NetEase Cloud Music is a leading interactive music streaming service provider in China. Dedicated to providing an elevated user experience, NetEase Cloud Music provides precise, personalized recommendations, promotes user interaction and creates a strong social community. Its focus on discovering and promoting emerging musicians has made NetEase Cloud Music a destination of choice for exploring new and independent music among music enthusiasts in China. The platform has been recognized as the most popular entertainment app among China's vibrant Generation Z community.

