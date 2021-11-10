Netflix is now on Astro

Customers can now stream Netflix on the Ultra Box, and soon on the Ulti Box

Enjoy more choice, better value and savings with exciting new packages suited for the streaming and connected world

Sign up for Astro + Broadband packages with the Entertainment Plus pack to enjoy Netflix for 3 months, at no extra charge

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Astro today unveiled its all-new Astro experience, enabling customers to stream Netflix on Astro TV and enjoy better value and savings with new subscription packs. The all-new Astro packs are designed for customers who love the streaming and connected world, enabling them to stream all the shows they love on Ultra Box and soon, Ulti Box. Customers can now enjoy their favourite shows all in one place with Astro, from global streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, HBO GO, iQIYI, TVBAnywhere+ to all of Astro's flagship shows and the best of live sports in one place - on the big screen and on personal devices.

Euan Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Pay-TV and Group COO, Astro said, "Listening closely to our customers, we are reimagining the entire Astro experience to suit their needs, providing more choice, more outstanding content, more control & more value. We are delighted to be partnering with Netflix to bring their great content slate through Astro as part of a one-stop entertainment centre. Simplicity has become a core pillar for us in recent times, driving us to transform the Astro experience into a holistic easy-to-use, go-to platform, making our customers' entertainment seamless. The exciting new features on the Ultra Box enable our customers to enjoy even more of their favourite local shows and live sports from Astro and now includes all of Netflix's Originals, films and documentaries. This exciting new addition comes alongside our ongoing collaborations with Disney+ Hotstar, HBO GO, iQIYI and TVBAnywhere+, with more streaming partners to be announced in the months ahead."

Tony Zameczkowski, Vice President for Business Development, APAC, Netflix, said, "We're thrilled to bring an elevated multi-device entertainment experience to more Malaysians. At Netflix, our goal is to offer the best-in-class entertainment to our members, and we're thrilled that through this partnership with Astro, more Malaysians will be able to experience and enjoy our entire catalogue — whether it be Hollywood blockbusters like Red Notice, Spanish series like Money Heist, Korean content the likes of Squid Game, which is a huge favourite among fans in Malaysia".

Euan continued, "We are accelerating our innovation muscle to provide customers with an unparalleled viewing experience across all screens, through our Ultra and Ulti Boxes and Astro GO. Customers using these products can immediately enjoy the full functionalities of the new Astro viewing experience across linear TV, On Demand, Cloud Recording and Continuous Viewing. For new customers the Ultra and Ulti Plug & Play Boxes we announced recently are gamechangers - they can be self-installed by a customer and run solely on a broadband connection, meaning it's no longer compulsory to have a satellite dish. We were the first in the region to launch 4K High Dynamic Range and Dolby Atmos capability to bring sports fans a premium viewing experience in crystal clear 4K UHD. Today, we hit another milestone by aggregating the Netflix app directly onto Ultra Box so that customers can stream Netflix content seamlessly for an unbeatable big screen experience at home. More apps including Disney+ Hotstar will quickly follow, making us the Number 1 aggregator of the best streaming services in Malaysia."

Azlin Arshad, Commercial Director of Astro, shared, "Astro's all-new packages are specially curated and designed to meet our customers' diverse entertainment preferences, all at amazing value. Watch Netflix's premiering titles Red Notice and Squid Game side by side with Disney+ Hotstar's Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Jungle Cruise or HBO's And Just Like That and Succession, in addition to a wide variety of Astro's own Korean, Asian and local favourites such as Maharaja Lawak Mega, Gegar Vaganza, Dukun Diva and many more. Customers have the choice to remain on their current packs, but we know that many will want to upgrade to the exciting new packs to stream all the amazing content from our streaming partners and enjoy a big screen experience. Our new packs come with flexible contract terms of 0, 12 or 24 months to suit customers' preferences. Furthermore, customers who sign up for our Broadband packages can also enjoy complimentary Netflix subscription for 3 months*."

Astro's new packages are Primary pack, Entertainment, Sports, Movies, Entertainment Plus, Premium 1, 2, 3 and Platinum. The Entertainment Plus pack, Premium 2, 3, and Platinum includes Netflix alongside the best of Korean & Horror shows, plus a variety of entertainment such as HGTV HD, Cartoon Network HD and Asian Favourites. The new Astro experience is specifically redesigned to empower customers so they can now stream all the shows they love in one place, with an intuitive interface and a single bill. Sign up now at www.astro.com.my.

*Limited time offer starting 15 November 2021. Terms & conditions apply.

