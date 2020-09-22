NetSfere Brings The Power of Secure Communication to the Workplace by Enabling Encrypted Group Video Calling and Real-Time Communication Tools on its Messaging Platform Company unveils its most advanced product update with secure, regulatory compliant communications tools that enable instantaneous, contextual team collaboration while reducing the need for formal, time-consuming meetings GlobeNewswire September 22, 2020

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetSfere, an award-winning secure mobile messaging service today announced its most advanced product update with the launch of encrypted group video and voice calling and real-time collaboration for mobile and desktop. The new features are designed to enhance team collaboration and drive workplace productivity through a more contextual, seamless communications experience with voice, video and text messaging, while allowing the enterprise to maintain control and regulatory compliance.

“NetSfere was built from the ground up for the enterprise with a focus on three things – security, encryption and enterprise control,” said Anurag Lal, President and CEO. “Popular consumer-built messaging apps like Slack, Skype and WhatsApp have set the standard for mobile communications features, but they were never built with enterprise-security and control in mind. By adding new collaboration options to NetSfere’s platform offerings, we are now able to provide enterprises with the tools they need to optimize their workforce to be more productive without compromising on security.”

NetSfere is available globally and also offered in partnership with Duetsche Telekom GmbH., one of the world’s leading integrated telecommunications companies, and with NTT Ltd, a global information communications & technology service provider.

“We have been partnered with NetSfere for several years to offer robust and secure messaging to our customers as part of the Deutsche Telekom portfolio of ICT products and services,” said Alexis Raftopoulos Head of Sales Mobile Enterprise Solutions at Deutsche Telekom Business Solutions. “The addition of encrypted group video calling and screen sharing capabilities further advances NetSfere’s commitment to provide its users with a complete, secure mobile messaging experience that improves workforce collaboration and productivity. We’re excited about bringing these capabilities to our customers and other global organizations.”

“NTT Ltd. is committed to helping enterprises realize their digital workplace transformation. Through this strategic partnership with NetSfere, we are taking the secure mobile messaging experience to the next level for enterprise users by providing a single encrypted platform for text, voice and video to communicate and collaborate,” said Danny Wong, Head of Sales of NTT Ltd. in Singapore. “This is even more essential in industries such as financial services, healthcare and public sector to ensure business continuity in a secure and compliant remote working environment, with uninterrupted service delivery to their clients in the new normal.”

Raúl Castañón-Martínez, Senior Analyst for Workforce Collaboration at 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence division, said, “Nearly six months into the COVID-19 pandemic, several trends highlighting the long-term impact for the workplace communications are beginning to emerge. Our Voice of the Enterprise: Coronavirus Flash Survey June 2020 highlights the need for secure communications and collaboration technologies with high priority for information security as a result of the outbreak. Mobile messaging provides distinct capabilities that are particularly relevant for mobile and frontline workers. Furthermore, privacy and security capabilities are an important differentiation, particularly for verticals with strict compliance requirements.”

According to Gartner in the Eight Steps for Modernizing Employee Communications in the Digital Workplace, “confusing technology options are causing incompatible or conflicting options, which can derail efforts to modernize the employee experience around internal communications” and “internal communication is often treated as a one-way publishing exercise (due to mounting frustration with email and aging intranets), rather than an opportunity to have a continuous dialogue among and with employees.” Gartner recommends to “prioritize internal communications by treating it as a strategic pillar in your digital workplace program. Dedicate time, resources and funding to ensure that it shifts from a stand-alone effort to one that complements other digital workplace priorities, such as digital dexterity.”

NetSfere’s new secure collaboration features include:

Group Video Calling This new feature reimagines the way teams collaborate by enabling instant video communication that takes place within an existing group conversation, ensuring all participants understand the full context of the discussion prior to joining the meeting. Every video call is encrypted in real-time, providing the end user with full control of the conversation. Additional features include audio and video mute indicators, speaking indicators, audio based visual swaps to bring current participants to the foreground, and notifications when users join and leave conversations.

Real-Time CollaborationConference calling moves to the next level of productivity with the new real-time collaboration for mobile and desktop. With a single tap, participants of a group video call are able to instantly share their screen to collaborate on internal documents and materials including images and videos. Additional features include overlay controls with speaker and mute options and full navigational controls to move anywhere inside or outside the app during screen sharing.

About NetSfereNetSfere is a secure enterprise messaging service and platform from Infinite Convergence Solutions, Inc. NetSfere provides industry-leading security and message delivery capabilities, including global cloud-based service availability, device-to-device encryption, location-based features and administrative controls. The service is also offered in partnership with Duetsche Telekom GmbH, one of the world’s leading integrated telecommunications companies, and with NTT Ltd., a global information communications & technology service provider, to jointly offer NetSfere to its worldwide customers. The service leverages Infinite Convergence's experience in delivering mobility solutions to tier 1 mobile operators globally and technology that supports more than 400 million subscribers and over a trillion messages on an annual basis. NetSfere is also compliant with global regulatory requirements, including GDPR, HIPAA, Sarbanes-Oxley, ISO 27001 and others. Infinite Convergence Solutions has offices in the United States, Germany, India and Singapore. For more information, visit www.netsfere.com.

