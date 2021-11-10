Network User Acquisition Platform Earns Top Marks

App Samurai named Top Ranked Company by Adjust Partner Benchmarks

—

Mobile business growth company App Samurai’s success in partnership with ad networks is now listed in the exclusive list of top worldwide partners by Adjust Partner Benchmarks in Business, e-Commerce, Entertainment, and Lifestyle verticals - Alongside the world’s most recognised brands in the mobile marketing industry such as Google, Facebook and Apple. More than 586 million people have experienced the ads of App Samuai, which achieved nearly 50 million app installs with its advertising campaigns.

Adjust’s Partner Benchmarks Report is based on data from the first half of 2021, showing analytics on 272 networks with more than 6 billion paid installs and 160 billion app-open events from 5,460 apps. It gives behind-the-scenes access to the industry’s growth and trends, designed to help advertisers and developers make smarter data-driven decisions.

Since 2016, App Samurai’s passion for mobile growth has translated into a powerful suite of AI-powered, plug-and-play in-app tools that have become of great value to a series of increasingly high profile customers and user acquisition and engagement professionals worldwide. Performance goals are achieved in a transparent fashion, and strategic partnerships bring pre-installed stability. Their creative, pragmatic data-driven approach exceeds expectations of advertisers, publishers and OEMs alike - while delivering a seamless experience to the mobile world.

Head of Media Business, Osman Soysal: “We are incredibly delighted to be granted the accolade of ‘Top Partner’ by Adjust, one of the world’s most recognized mobile marketing/attribution tools. I am personally very proud of our team for displaying the character, abilities and technical know-how worthy of this title. We are firm believers in hyper-growth and will only seek to improve upon this accomplishment, as this is the high-level attitude our clientele have come to expect and will continue to receive from App Samurai.”

About App Samurai:

App Samurai is a mobile business growth company that delivers solutions for their clients’ end-to-end mobile growth journey - acquisition, fraud detection, and engagement - regardless of their position in the mobile ecosystem. Mobile-focused technology, experience and expertise ensures growth and sustainable connections with customers via mobile applications.

