Documentary "Neu Earth" Screening Conference Held in Beijing

On December 27, 2023, the "Neu Earth" Screening Conference was held in Beijing by China Intercontinental Communication Center (CICC) and supported by the BRI International Green Development Coalition (BRIGC). Cui Binzhen, Deputy Director of CICC, Dr. Lan Yan, Acting Director of the BRI International Green Development Coalition, Professor Cai Tao, Researcher at the Tianjin Institute of Industrial Biotechnology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, as well as He Hui, professor and doctoral supervisor of the School of Chinese Language and Literature, Beijing Foreign Studies University attended the event and delivered speeches. More than 50 experts from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, People's Daily, Beijing Normal University, Communication University of China, The Chinese Association for Radio, Film and TV Exchanges, State Administration of Radio, Film and Television, Poly Culture Group, Beijing Radio and Television Station, Beach House Pictures，and cultural enterprise representatives attended the event.

Cui Binzhen mentioned that with the support of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the BRIGC, CICC has worked with international organizations co-produced a documentary series "Neu Earth". The series was filmed in a wide range of areas, including Asia, America, Oceania, Europe and other regions. In the future, CICC will work closely with domestic and foreign organizations to tell more green-themed stories worldwide.

Lan Yan said that she is pleased to hear that CICC will continue to work with international partners to create the second season of the documentary “Neu Earth” with the Green Cities as the theme, to display new technologies, new concepts, and new solutions in the process of green city construction. She looks forward to participating in the second season of Neu Earth.

Donovan Chan, Founder & Creative Director, Beach House Pictures, Ltd., said that NEU EARTH takes audiences on a ground-breaking journey across the globe to discover the most innovative solutions being developed at the frontlines of the world’s race to go carbon neutral. The season 2 of "Neu Earth" has been launched, hoping to showcase the unremitting efforts of scientists around the world to create a better green future through the program.

Ben Barrett, Global Head of Content Financing and Partnerships, Blue Ant Media, said that the documentary "Neu Earth" added on the Smithsonian Channel in Canada on December the 14th and will be broadcast on Welt in Germany in the near future, covering more than 34 million household users in Europe and North America. At present, the program has obtained broadcast permission in the Middle East, and he believes the program will achieve more success in the international market. In the meantime, he also expressed his expectation to continue cooperating with CICC for the second season of "Neu Earth".

As a guest interviewed and filmed on the first season of "Neu Earth", Cai Tao said that in 2021, for the first time, the research team achieved de novo artificial starch synthesis from carbon dioxide without relying on plant photosynthesis. If this result is economically feasible in the future, it will help promote the development of a carbon-neutral bioeconomy and promote the formation of a sustainable bio-based society. As one of the researchers of this achievement, Cai Tao said that he was very excited to be able to participate in the recording of " Neu Earth ". “I believe that with the broadcast of the program, it will further enhance the communication and influence of major scientific and technological innovations related to green development around the world, and arouse the public's awakening and awareness of protecting the Earth,” said Cai.

He Hui said that "Neu Earth" has two major innovations: First, it combines science fiction elements with documentary themes for the first time, carefully designing a "future character". As the protagonist of the story, the "narrator" uses the form of memories to look at the "past" - that is, the story that is happening in the present. The concept is very novel; secondly, the filming location spans a wide range of locations, including China, the United States, Switzerland, and Australia, Malaysia, Iceland, the Caribbean and other countries and regions. He believes that this program is one of the best international co-productions around the "green theme" so far. The program shows future green development from the perspective of a "community with a shared future for mankind" and presents various environmental protection technologies around the world.

In the exchange and discussion session, Li Mian, Director of International Media Relations Center, Dr. Lan Yan, Acting Director of the BRIGC, Chen Na, Public Information Officer of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Chinese Language and Literature of Beijing Foreign Studies University, He Hui, professor and doctoral supervisor, Shen Weixing, former deputy editor-in-chief of Guangming Daily, Li Chengcai, the famous documentary director, Zhang Tongdao, director, professor and doctoral supervisor of the Documentary Center of Beijing Normal University, Zhang Yuqiang, president, professor and doctoral supervisor of Communication University of China Press, Li Shaoyan, secretary of The Chinese Association for Radio, Film and TV Exchanges, Zhang Yanli, Executive Deputy Director of the Radio and Television New Viewpoint Center of the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television, Bi Suyu, lecturer of International Journalism and Communication at Beijing Foreign Studies University, Huo Xia, China Director of The Economist Group, and Felix Feng, General Manager, Beach House Pictures China, and other guests conducted in-depth discussions on program content creation and international communication in terms of the second season of "Neu Earth", which focuses on green cities.

