Neuedu Jointly Builds an Industrial College with Jianghan University and Wuhan Economic and Technological Development Zone

HONG KONG, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neusoft Education Technology Co. Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Neusoft Education" or "the Company"; Stock code: 9616.HK) signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Jianghan University and the Wuhan Economic and Technological Development Zone government to jointly build an industrial college.

According to the agreement, the three parties will jointly build a digital technology talent training ecosystem, promote the deep integration of technologies such as computer, artificial intelligence and big data in the fields including intelligent manufacturing, medical and health, and explore new paths for high-quality digital technology talent training. The three parties will jointly build a domestic competitive demonstration industry college and digital technology talent training base to radiate the central region, so as to expand the scale of digital technology talent training, improve the supply capacity of digital technology talent, and help the rapid development of the regional digital economy industry.

Headquartered in Dalian, Neusoft Education Technology Group is China's leading IT higher education technology group. For more than 20 years, it has focused on the value creation of learners, digitized, commercialized and platformized the leading educational concepts, methods, models, systems and standards, and empowered more general universities and vocational colleges with digital technology through first-class educational products and services, in various forms such as professional co-construction and industrial colleges, smart education platforms and teaching content, experimental training room solutions, etc., and using digital workshops as the implementation carrier. Since 2017, it has successfully applied to more than 400 undergraduate and vocational colleges, including many "Double First-Class" colleges and universities and vocational education colleges in "Double High Plan".

Through this cooperation, Neusoft Education Technology Group will rely on Neusoft's strong industrial advantages and rich academic education accumulation, and focus on industrial colleges, digital workshops and other models to create a multi-party collaborative education mechanism for industry-university-research collaboration, promote the digital transformation of colleges and universities, accelerate the construction of ecological chain of digital technical talents training, and continue to cultivate digital technical talents for the large-scale and high-quality industrial development in Wuhan and the central region.

