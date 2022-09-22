Neusoft Education and Pu'er University Jointly Build the Digital Industrial College

To Promote Regional Economy and Supply of Digital Talents for the International Development Strategy of "the Belt and Road"

HONG KONG, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neusoft Education Technology Co. Limited (東軟教育科技有限公司) (hereinafter referred to as "Neusoft Education" or "the Company"; Stock code: 9616.HK) jointly built the Digital Industrial College with Pu'er University, and the unveiling and opening ceremony was held in Pu'er University on September 17, 2022. Wu Xuerong, vice mayor of Pu'er City, heads of relevant government departments in Pu'er City, Hu Guoyun, secretary of the Party Committee of Pu'er University, Ma Wenhui, vice secretary of the Party Committee and president, Liu Jiren, founder of Neusoft and chairman of Neusoft Education Technology Group, Li Yingao, senior vice president of Neusoft Education Technology Group, Tan Shuai, vice president and general manager of higher education business department, Gan Dan, senior sales manager, teacher representatives of Pu'er University and some student representatives of the Industrial College attended the ceremony.

Ma Wenhui, deputy secretary of the Party Committee and president of Pu'er University, fully affirmed the cooperation between the University and Neusoft Education Technology Group in his speech, and hoped the two parties to focus on the deep integration of new technologies, new business formats and information technologies through the strong combination of resource advantages of both sides, and carry out comprehensive cooperation in many fields, such as professional construction, innovation and entrepreneurship education, and highly interaction with the development of urban digital industry, and accelerate the joint training of digital talents in China and Southeast Asian countries, providing large-scale and international digital talents for the construction of "the Belt and Road".

Liu Jiren, the founder of Neusoft and chairman of Neusoft Education Technology Group, pointed out that digital economy had become the core power of China's economic development, and the development of digital economy could not be separated from the strong support of talents. The in-depth cooperation between Neusoft Education and Pu'er University would provide a continuous supply of high-quality talents for the development of regional digital economy and the digital economy of "the Belt and Road" countries. It was expected that all students of the Industrial College would continue to enhance their understanding and love of the motherland, industry and profession, improve their digital skills, and create greater value for the development of the digital era.

Wu Xuerong, vice mayor of Pu'er City made a speech, hoping that Pu'er University - Neusoft Education Technology Group Digital Industrial College could actively integrate into and serve Yunnan Province, create a world-class "three cards" and the strategy of Pu'er City to build "two demonstration and one resort" and "entrepreneurial city", and promote the vigorous development of digital industry in countries along "the Belt and Road" initiatives of China.

Bai Yinghua, vice president of Pu'er University, and Li Yingao, senior vice president of Neusoft Education Technology Group, signed the contract on behalf of the university and enterprise.Wu Xuerong, vice mayor of Pu'er City, Hu Guoyun, secretary of the Party Committee of Pu'er University, Ma Wenhui, deputy secretary of the Party Committee and president of Pu'er University, Liu Jiren, chairman of Neusoft Education Technology Group jointly unveiled the "Pu'er University- Neusoft Education Technology Group Digital Industrial College".

Neusoft Education Technology Group, relying on the strong industrial advantages and rich experience in school operation of academic education, empowers more general universities and vocational colleges with IT and health medical technology through first-class educational products and services in various forms such as joint establishment of academic majors and industrial colleges, smart education platforms and teaching content, experimental training room solutions, etc..

