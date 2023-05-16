Nevada Car Insurance Prices are Among the Highest in the USA

“Full coverage” car insurance may not offer the expected protections & benefits to completely protect drivers.

A recent study of America car insurance rates revealed that Nevada’s average car insurance rate is $1,768 per year — $239 more than the national average rate. The Zebra’s study of 83 million insurance rates found Nevada ranked seventh in the nation for highest rates.

Even with some of the highest insurance rates in the country, “full coverage” car insurance might not be enough to protect many Nevadans if they get into an accident.

According to Reno Personal Injury Lawyer Matt Dion, many Nevadans may misunderstand what “full coverage” actually covers. Many of his clients who purchased “a full coverage car insurance policy” later found it did not include the protections and benefits they intended when they purchased the insurance policy.



Nevada law requires automobile liability insurance policies to carry a minimum coverage of $25,000 for bodily injury or death of one person in any one car accident; $50,000 for bodily injury or death of two or more persons on any one car accident; and $20,000 for injury to or destruction of property of others in any one car accident.

This minimal limit may be referred to as “full coverage” because you are legally operating a vehicle on the streets and highways of the state of Nevada with the full coverage required. But that minimum coverage might not be enough to cover the expenses and financial needs of someone who causes serious injuries in an accident that is their fault.

“Full coverage provides very little protection to those who either caused an accident or have been in an accident with someone who doesn’t have insurance or very little insurance,” Matt Dion said. “That leaves them without coverage for their medical bills. It’s important for those purchasing car insurance to talk to their insurance agent about purchasing additional coverage to cover their full needs.”



Matt Dion recommends taking the following actions:

1. Increase coverage on your liability policy. Even though only a minimum policy of $25,000 is all that is required to legally operate a vehicle in Nevada, that will most likely not be enough for those in an accident. Dion recommends Nevada drivers increase coverage to at least $100,000 to better protect themselves and their personal assets.

2. Purchase uninsured motorist coverage. Without uninsured motorist coverage, insurance policies may not protect the policy holder if they are injured in an accident through no fault of their own and the at-fault driver is either uninsured or has a minimal limit policy. This type of coverage is not mandatory, but is extremely advisable. It will cover damages if the policy holder is seriously injured in a car crash and the person causing the accident has no coverage or minimal coverage to compensate for medical bills and injuries.

This is typically sold in blocks of $25,000, and he advises purchasing between $25,000 and $100,000 of uninsured motorists coverage.

3. Add Med-Pay coverage to car insurance policy. Medical payments coverage, or Med-Pay, will help pay medical bills incurred because of an accident, regardless of fault. Medical payments coverage can be purchased in varying amounts and is helpful should you require medical treatment after an automobile accident. The recommendation is to add at least $5,000 of Med-Pay insurance.

4. Ensure the policy provides comprehensive coverage. Comprehensive coverage is different from “full coverage.” Full coverage is the minimum amount of liability coverage needed to legally operate a vehicle in Nevada ($25,000). Comprehensive coverage covers damages to vehicles should the policy holder be at fault for the accident. This is especially good to have if the policy holder is still paying off their vehicle. Additionally, this coverage will cover repairs on things like backing into a pole, door dents, and other things that may damage a vehicle outside of a car accident.

5. Be insured in the state of residence. Many people don’t think of changing their car insurance policies when they move states, but Dion said it is very important to make the switch. This ensures the policy holder is in compliance with the law and has the minimum coverage to legally operate the vehicle.

Fatalities caused by vehicle accidents in Nevada rose 3% in 2022 over the previous year, resulting in 396 deaths. The top causes were driver impairment and speeding. Fortunately, fatal crashes for 2023 are down 19% over last year. The first 3 months of 2023 have resulted in 69 fatalities compared with 2022’s 85.

While Clark County had the largest number of fatalities in 2023 with 49, they also had the greatest reduction in deaths — a 30% improvement over the same time period last year.

Dion encouraged Nevada drivers to check that the amount of liability insurance on the policy will protect the assets of the policy holder, and add uninsured motorist coverage and Med-Pay to the policy.

“You only think about Insurance when you need it, and if you need it, make sure it can make you whole again,” Matt Dion said.



