Nevada Cyber Security Expert Chosen As A Host For Star-Studded Event For Small Business Owners

Sean Connery, Chief Security Officer and founder of Orbis Solutions, Inc., an IT cyber security, compliance, virtual Chief Security Officer (vCSO), and IT service company serving businesses in Nevada, is officially a host of the second annual Small Business Tech Day happening November 16th.

—

Las Vegas, NV – August 25, 2023 – Sean Connery, Chief Security Officer and founder of Orbis Solutions, Inc., an IT cyber security, compliance, virtual Chief Security Officer (vCSO), and IT service company serving businesses in Nevada, is officially a host of the second annual Small Business Tech Day happening November 16th.



This FREE online event includes celebrities like Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec, AI expert and top technology leader Adam Cheyer, and best-selling author and entrepreneur extraordinaire Mike Michalowicz.

The event is designed to help small and medium sized businesses equip themselves with the best technology and practices available today to increase productivity and profitability and protect them against online threats.

“It’s nearly impossible for businesses to stay up-to-date on emerging trends in technology. It’s been that way for years, but with the emergence of AI, dependence on “work-from-anywhere” models, and, unfortunately, an increase in online threats from overseas, it’s more important than ever to know what’s happening. The right tools, services, software, and partners can be the difference between business growth and going out of business. Owners and their employees can improve their quality of life while increasing productivity and profitability when they use technology the right way, and that’s what we want to bring to Nevada small and medium sized businesses.” said Sean Connery, Chief Security Officer for Orbis Solutions, Inc.

This international event will feature well-known business leaders, tech experts, and leading minds showing small businesses how to compete and succeed in many aspects of their business with a concentration on utilizing emerging technology trends. For more information about Small Business Tech Day, go to https://www.orbissolutionsinc.com/tech-day-2023/ or call 702-605-9998 and let them know you’d like information on the FREE local event on November 16th at 9am.

About the Author

Sean Connery is a two-time Number 1 best-selling books on Cyber Security, an award-winning international speaker, and a co-founder and Chief Security Officer of Orbis Solutions.

Orbis Solutions, Inc (OSI) is a virtual IT Department that focuses on helping businesses increase their productivity, profitability, and cyber security posture. OSI provides all the support and services that you would expect from a large in-house IT department, but at a fraction of the cost.

Orbis Solutions is dedicated to conducting and defending Nevada Gaming, PCI and HIPAA audits, as well as other compliance needs. Staffed with certified testers including a CISSP (Certified Information Security Systems Professional) and a CEH (Certified Ethical Hacker), the seasoned penetration testing team methodically investigates systems for potential vulnerabilities and provides solutions for any weaknesses they identify.

Sean’s book, Under Attack: How to Protect your Business & Bank Account From Fast-Growing, Ultra-Motivated and Highly Dangerous Cybercriminal Rings and his latest book, You Are The #1 Target, Why Your Business is Likely to be a Victim of Cybercrime Now, More Than Ever Before, were Amazon, #1 Best-Sellers in several categories including Network Security and Security & Encryption.

Sean Connery is an award-winning speaker at Harvard and Microsoft, and Cybersecurity Today as seen on ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox.

About Us: Orbis Solutions, Inc (OSI) is a virtual IT Department that focuses on helping businesses increase their productivity, profitability, and cyber security posture. OSI provides all the support and services that you would expect from a large in-house IT department, but at a fraction of the cost.

Contact Info:

Name: Sean Connery

Email: Send Email

Organization: Orbis Solutions, Inc.

Phone: 702-605-9998

Website: https://www.orbissolutionsinc.com/



Release ID: 89106148

If you come across any problems, discrepancies, or concerns related to the content contained within this press release that necessitate action or if a press release requires takedown, we strongly encourage you to reach out without delay by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our committed team will be readily accessible round-the-clock to address your concerns within 8 hours and take appropriate actions to rectify identified issues or support with press release removals. Ensuring accurate and reliable information remains our unwavering commitment.