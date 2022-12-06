Never Worry Again About What To Get a Vegan or Food Allergy Sufferer for the Holidays

Sweet Vegan Chocolates has made gift-giving a gourmet experience with handmade chocolate for your Holidays. The Vegan Chocolate Gift Box subscription service is delivered straight to your front door or office.

Finding the right gift for a vegan food lover, food allergy sufferer, or that special someone can make holiday shopping especially challenging and time-consuming. With a seasonal gift box subscription from Sweet Vegan, Chef Andrea the founder of Sweet Vegan Chocolates has made gift-giving a gourmet experience with handmade chocolate for your Holidays.

“Chef Andrea” Young is excited to announce her new subscription service with her five-star chocolate confections.

“We are the real deal,” Chef Andrea said. “I am on a mission to satisfy sweet cravings in a better way. You can trust that your loved ones and co-workers will receive a consistently delicious product. To ensure that these treats are available in time for your holiday or special occasions, sign up for a convenient subscription. This service gives you a worry-free gift giving alternative. You won’t be disappointed!”

The Vegan Chocolate Gift Box offers a variety of fruity and savory flavors in an 8-piece or 15-piece assortment. The box is delivered straight to your front door or office. Customers have the pleasure of tasting 20 different pairings. Chef Andrea curates these specially with crafted gift boxes seasonally-reflecting the flavors that will leave a person’s taste buds wanting to indulge more.

So, what’s in the box?

● Winter Wonders is the current box for the season with four selections—Blueberry Bliss, Midnight Passion, Peppermint Persuasion, and Pomegranate Power.

● The Spring Break box officially ends the winter blues with a shot of Energizing Espresso, Kiwi Krazy, Strawberry Sensation, and Raspberry Royale flavors.

● Summer Splash is next and just around the corner featuring exotic blends like Coconut Caribbean, Luscious Lemon, Orange Blossom, and Tropicale.

● Lastly, Flavors of Fall brings an exhilarating experience with a burst of flavor with Blackberry Gem, Cinnamon XO, Spicy Ginger, and Pumpkin Perfection.

Sweet Vegan Chocolate guarantees that all their products are made from natural ingredients and 70 percent dark chocolate. Additionally, all items are FREE of Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Nut, and Preservatives. All ingredients are acquired from fair trade vendors and sourced ethically.

Customers may purchase a subscription with four easy (quarterly) payments or a one-time annual payment. Pricing will vary based on box-size selection. Free two-day shipping is available on all U.S. orders over $75. We are currently serving New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut areas for the remainder of 2022.

Interested parties may place an order by visiting https://sweetvegan.nyc/shop-vegan/indulgence-15-piece-subscription-box-vegan-chocolates-pay-quarterly.

Chef Andrea Young had their first year of sales in 2019 and Sweet Vegan has been selected by Midtown Hilton Hotels, NYC as their chocolate of choice for their Vegan gifts and is in their gift shops. Hilton Hotels has over 2,000 hotels, resorts, and vacation properties.

Chef Andrea’s passion for creating treats and desserts began under the instruction of her grandmother. Thankfully, she has chosen to share her talent from her New York-based kitchen. Chef Andrea began her professional career as an interior architect and later became a chocolatier. A graduate with honors from The Natural Kitchen Cooking School in Princeton, NJ. Chief Young believes in sharing the chocolate love. Sweet Vegan makes this deliciously possible.

About Us: Chef Andrea Young, Owner Sweet Vegan Chocolate https://sweetvegan.nyc/shop-vegan/indulgence-15-piece-subscription-box-vegan-chocolates-pay-quarterly Phone: 917-334-3636 Email: info@sweetvegan.nyc

