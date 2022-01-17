New 4K Philips 8500 Series TV Arrives in Malaysia

Giant screen with slim design and cinematic vision and sound

PETALING JAYA, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 17 January 2022 - The Philips 8500 series of 4K UHD LED Android Displays are now available in Malaysia. This new TV extends the picture beyond the screen and into the room, with Ambilight, and it is also among the many Philips displays that now boast Apple TV+ coverage via the Apple TV app.









Fluid motion. True color. Incredible depth

Whatever the video source, the Philips P5 Perfect Picture Engine gets the most out of the stunning 4K LED screen, always delivering perfection, and transporting you to a new realm of visual experience. The fidelity of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound technology, ensures you'll enjoy all the same contrast, brightness and color that the director intended, along with sound that's punchy, dynamic, but crystal clear to ensure you hear every word.

If you start playing a game on a connected games console, the 8500 series automatically switches to a low latency setting (ALLM), and the fast display response means that gamers can always stay on top of the game. No matter what you're watching, Ambilight fills the room for an immersive experience, taking the emotion beyond the screen.

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) is supported for smooth fast-action gameplay. reducing screen tearing and syncing your monitor's refresh rate with your graphic card or console's output for a better gaming experience. Scenes appear instantly, objects look sharper, and gameplay is more fluid – giving you a stunning visual experience and a serious competitive edge.

A world of content at your fingertips

All major streaming services are supported, including Apple TV+, Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime and Disney+. You can enjoy award-winning original shows, movies and documentaries from the world's most creative storytellers. Users can also enjoy personalized and curated recommendations and access their library of movie and TV show purchases from Apple.

Ready for anything with key industry standard support

The Philips 8500 series is built with DTS Play-Fi wireless audio streaming technology, bringing the best wireless audio ecosystem to your home, allowing you to control all your DTS Play-Fi-enabled products via Wi-Fi and stream music simultaneously. The 8500 series also features improved sound quality and storage space, with Mimi Sound's personalized health volume function, which creates a more enjoyable listening experience by tailoring sound patterns to your ears. The storage space has been upgraded from 3GB to 4GB, and the storage space for applications, files and software has been doubled from 16GB to 32GB, which exceeds the industry standard.

MSRP and availability

The Philips 8500 series 4K UHD LED Android Displays are available for three screen sizes are listed below.





Model RCP (RM) Promo Price (RM) 50" PUT8516 3299 2999 55" PUT8516 3599 3299 75" PUT8516 7199 6599

Buying Information – Philips TV Authorised Dealer

Read more information about Philips 8500 series TVs at https://www.philips.com.my/c-p/75PUT8516_68/8500-series-4k-uhd-led-android-tv

About TP Vision

TP Vision Europe B.V. ('TP Vision') is registered in the Netherlands, with its head office in Amsterdam. TP Vision is a wholly owned company of TPV Technology Limited ('TPV'), which is one of the world's leading monitor and TV manufacturers.





TP Vision is a consumer electronics key player in TV and audio entertainment. TP Vision concentrates on developing, manufacturing and marketing Philips-branded TV sets (Europe, Russia, Middle East, South America, India and selected countries in Asia-Pacific) and Philips-branded audio products (Globally) under trademark license by Koninklijke Philips N.V. We combine the strong Philips brand with our product development and design expertise, operational excellence, and industry footprint of TPV. We believe in creating products that offer a superior audio and visual experience for consumers.





