The new agent comparison platform revolutionising the real estate industry

—

The Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) has significantly changed essentially every aspect of our lives. Video conferencing, digital work-from-home solutions, and fridges that can order our groceries are becoming increasingly commonplace. There are precious few industries or areas of life that are not continuously pivoting towards embracing technological solutions.

This reality is no clearer than in how greater numbers of home sellers and buyers are turning to technology to help them achieve their goals. Sites like Zillow, OneRoof, and Facebook Marketplace have seen exponential growth in property listings, buyer-seller connections, and completed sales initiated via these platforms. Even real estate agents themselves are harnessing these kinds of sites as part of comprehensive marketing campaigns.

While many buyers and sellers are using such platforms to avoid hiring real estate agents and undertake transactions themselves, this option holds limitations. It takes a lot of time, effort, and knowledge to market a home, connect good potential buyers with sellers, negotiate an acceptable deal for all parties, and handle the various legal aspects of transferring a home from one owner to another.

For those looking to still make use of real estate agents for such services, sites like New Zealand’s AgentIQ are ideal. This site enables buyers and sellers to compare and contrast local individual agents and agencies to find one who will be worth their commission. Parties can also use the site to gauge the market value of homes in a given area and gain valuable insights to maximise the sale price of their property.

By harnessing the power of technology in the real estate industry, aspects such as marketing, sales turnaround times, and the transfer process itself are all becoming simpler; thereby making buying or selling a home that much less stressful.

Contact Info:

Name: Hayden Saunders

Email: Send Email

Organization: AgentIQ

Website: https://www.agentiq.co.nz



Release ID: 89072446