The New Album From DJ Sesli Is Out Now for All Electronic Music Fanatics

DJ Sesli has released his new album The Mission EP on the back of rising success in the New York City music scene. The album is available to buy and stream on various platforms.

Titled “The Mission,” DJ Sesli’s latest musical offering leans heavily on melodic house, a genre in which Sesli’s contributions have already enjoyed success. With four tracks, the album comes in at just over 28 minutes long.

The Mission EP was released May 27, 2022

The album is available to buy or stream on multiple platforms

DJ Sesli has already amassed thousands of Spotify streams

DJ Sesli’s artist profile on Spotify states, “In the past seven years, he’s carved out a unique space in the New York music scene, gained thousands of streams on Spotify, and blown away electronic music fans with every new song.”

The album is accumulating streams on Spotify already. Less than three weeks after release, the title track, “The Mission,” has more than 3,000 streams on the platform, while the EP’s shortest track, “Don’t Get Me,” counts more than 5,000 streams.

DJ Sesli has a growing fanbase dedicated to his music, with thousands of monthly listeners on Spotify. His music reaches Electronic Music fans’ ears from further afield, too, with hundreds of monthly listeners across London, Paris and Cologne.

The last single he released via the streaming service, “Trip to Another World,” has been played more than 50,000 times since November 2021. His biggest single on Spotify so far, “The End Game,” was only released in August of the same year and boasts streams in excess of 60,000.

All the tracks on the album offer more than six minutes of original melodic house mixes. The tracklist includes:

“The Mission” “Don’t Get Me” “You Know What I Mean” “I Am Here”

House beats and melodies fill the 28-minute EP, with the mission to “get everyone on dancing,” according to the album description on Beatport, where it’s available for purchase. Electronic music and melodic house lovers can also buy the album on Traxsource.

DJ Sesli provides DJ services, appearing at gigs and events across New York City. He’s currently signed with Lelantus Records, which represents several house and techno artists.

Fans can listen to “The Mission” EP now on Spotify.



After moving abroad at the young age of 17, Sesli had to navigate the Big Apple on his own. Instead of feeling overwhelmed, he used the opportunity to not only make friends that soon became family but start organizing and hosting some of the hottest parties in NYC. With the help of his brother, they started the Sesli Bros. legacy that soon became a staple in the NY party scene. Growing up in the NY music scene gave Sesli a lifelong love for music and producing. His endless creativity, undeniable passion, and hard work make his name heard across the music scene.

