New All-Inclusive Vacations in Maldives, Mauritius, and Phuket

Club Med specialises in luxury all-inclusive holidays with absolutely no hidden costs, some of the outstanding services include thrilling skiing, sensational long-haul getaways and wonderful cruises.

Club Med, the frontiers of the all-inclusive holiday concept, is excited to announce the launching of added beautiful and exclusive resort packages in Maldives, Mauritius, and Phuket. The new services in famous destinations mark Club Med’s position as the market leader in the burgeoning all-inclusive market for families and affluent tourists will be further cemented, along with destination-forward experiences, technological advancements, and new product novelties.

As the top stop for visitors at paradise-on-earth destinations, Club Med has developed their Exclusive Collection portfolio and being certified as an SHA Extra Plus resort. With over a thousand coral islands and vibrant and varied marine life, the Maldives is truly a place like no other. Club Med has added many new changes and additions to their extensive lists of services, which include water biking, jet surfing, glass bottom kayaks, and incredible surf spot accessibility at this destination. Thus, Club Med Amazing Family Programme is a suitable option for travellers who want to reconnect with their families and create life-long memories. The Finolhu Villas, a Maldives Resort offers the floating breakfast, which can be served in guest’s private pool, and delivered by their butler.

Phuket Holiday Destinations is one of the new experiences that can be discovered by those who love lush forests, white beaches, rich culture and a ton of activities. They have made some incredible updates to their Phuket Club Med resort. For the youngest travelers, Club Med has opened a bamboo shark nursery where little ones can learn about Thailand’s incredible and diverse marine life. For those looking to be immersed in the wondrous Thai culture, they have created Thailand Day that people can have a full day dedicated to celebrating the beautifully rich culture of the Southeast Asian country every week.

For those looking for another beautiful destination, Mauritius resorts. Club Med provides guests to take their pick of Mauritius resorts between three luxurious, all-inclusive resorts, each more stunning than the next with La Pointe aux Canonniers, La Plantation d'Albion Club Med, and The Albion Villas. With Med Club’s exhaustive list of excursions, activities, and amenities, guests can get a variety of service, like to go on a romantic getaway with partner, take the family for some fun in the sun, or have meeting.

Moreover, as part of the new Digital Experience, guests can now download Club Med resort app. With it, they can order in-room breakfast, choose their own rooms, and book spa reservations. As travelling sustainably has always been a priority at Club Med, they are launching even more eco-friendly initiatives, such as saying bye to plastic, and snorkeling sessions are now organized by Green GO to help visitors learn more about the fascinating Maldives ecosystem.

About Club Med

Club Med is an extraordinary utopia born out of the vision of two men: Gilbert Trigano and Gérard Blitz. As the inventor of the ‘all-inclusive’ holiday concept, Club Med has been reinventing the alchemy of happiness since 1950.

Club Med today operates a total of 71 Resorts, two-thirds of which are 4T and Luxury 5T Resorts. The range also includes cruising on the 5-mast Club Med 2 sailing ship, and inspired luxury tours with Circuits Découverte by Club Med. The latest opportunity from this continually innovative company is the chance to buy freehold Luxury Villas and Chalets alongside the Valmorel and La Plantation d’Albion resorts

