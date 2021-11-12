New And Expanded Collections Now Available At Trend Merch

The online store has recently expanded their Harry Potter collection and added a Jaws collection.

—

Trend Merch is proud to announce an expansion of their Harry Potter collection and the addition of a Jaws collection. The online shop makes it easier than ever to get your hands on hoodies, sweaters, and shirts with Harry Potter and Jaws designs. All products are officially licensed as a matter of store policy and are printed in the United States. Trend Merch is partnered with official distributors for all licensed products that they carry.

No matter what Hogwarts house a fan may come from, they will be able to find the ideal design for them. The shop has Ravenclaw, Slytherin, Gryffindor, and Hufflepuff designs. The store features a wide variety of sizes and types of items. At the moment they only have Jaws shirts listed but are in the process of adding hoodies and sweaters as well since colder weather is coming.

Complete your Harry Potter collection here Harry Potter

A spokesperson at Trend Merch explained, “We have carried Harry Potter merchandise for quite some time and thought that we should expand our offering. Although there were a few hiccups in the supply chain due to the pandemic, we made an effort to add additional choices of hoodies, sweatshirts, and shirts for Harry Potter and Jaws fans.”

"Harry Potter fans can rejoice again!" he added, "Trend Merch aims to offer high quality merchandise. If it requires a license and we can't get one or partner with someone who has one then we don't offer it. We also have plans to offer more than movie, game, and band based items in the near future, so stay tuned."

Trend Merch aims to be your source for awesome merchandise. They constantly add new shirts, hoodies, and sweaters based on the things that fans love.

Pick up Jaws merchandise here https://trendmerchshop.com/collections/jaws-merchandise

Contact Info:

Name: Chris

Email: Send Email

Organization: Trend Merch

Website: https://trendmerchshop.com

Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FWy_0jJ_SR8

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/new-and-expanded-collections-now-available-at-trend-merch/89052461

Source: MarketersMEDIA

Release ID: 89052461