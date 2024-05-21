New Arrival Alert: Ethnic Plus Launches Luxurious Sarees and Lehenga Collection for Wedding Seasons

The Wedding is the season of ceremony where two people are united forever.

—

The wedding season comes full of excitement and love, and with that joy and happiness finding the perfect attire for the bride to make a lasting impression on all is a must. Ethnic Plus is thrilled to announce the launch of our New Collection of Lehenga and Sarees with the best quality and most importantly at affordable rates, designed to make every bride out there feel like a queen!

New Sarees Collection for Wedding:

With the Latest announcement, Ethnic Plus believes in honoring the rich heritage of Indian Fashion wear with contemporary trends. Our Collection of Sarees Offers the perfect blend of traditional and modern twist. Our new collection features an array of sarees beautifully designed for the bride to look as beautiful as she is!

1.Red Banarasi Sarees:

Description- We have a wide collection of Red Colored Border Work Sarees with blouses. Thread Embroidery, made from the finest silk, this saree also features intricate Zari work and traditional motifs, making it perfect for the wedding ceremony or festive wear.

Features- Heavy pallu, ornate border, and rich texture with weaving work, creating a beautiful contrast.

2.Georgette Sarees:

Description- For the modern bride who loves subtlety, this georgette saree with sequin work, weaving work, and floral printed sarees is the ideal choice for Party Reception or festive wear.

Features- Lightweight, flowing fabric, subtle shimmer, and art silk material blouse with matching embellishments, offering a complete look that will turn heads.

3.Kanjivaram Sarees:

Description- Our Kanjivaram sarees come in vibrant colors and traditional patterns in Jacquard Silk Saree with a blouse must-have for the wedding vibe.

Features- Thick borders, rich colors, and silk saree with a similar color plain Zari border blouse and elegant Pallu completes the look. in silk material.

New Lehengas Collection for Weddings:

Our Collection of Lehenga has catered to the taste of every bride out there! From Traditional to Trendsetting. Each Lehenga is a work of art featuring unique designs and fabrics. Here are some highlights of Our Lehenga Collection for weddings.

1.Velvet Lehengas

Description- This deep maroon velvet bridal lehenga is adorned with gold embroidery and intricate beadwork and a fully sequined lehenga, it comes with a standard cancan and canvas attached exuding a regal charm for the bride. With that fancy Dori design, multi-thread detailing, and sparkling diamond embellishments, this outfit is undoubtedly a showstopper. Perfect to add charm on your wedding day!

Features- Heavy embellishments, velvet fabric, and a dramatic flair.

2.Floral Embroidered Lehenga

Description- Perfect for a daytime wedding or sangeet, this pastel lehenga with vibrant floral embroidery lehenga choli is both playful and elegant. With Chiffon Lehenga, Embroidered Silk Work, and Organza wedding lehenga choli is a glamourous choice to make this wedding season!

Features- Lightweight, vibrant floral print with Zari and sequins work, and comfortable fit.

3.Metallic Accent

Description- For the bride who loves to make a statement, this metallic lehenga with contemporary designs and mirror work is a showstopper. Attractive Foil Work, maroon color lehenga made of taffeta silk material decorated with metallic foil print and sequins lacework are the sparkle to add to your wedding functions.

Features- Shimmering fabric, intricate mirror work, and bold design.

Our 2024 wedding collection is now available online.

