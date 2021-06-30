New Aspect Coaching Offering Encore Career and Retirement Coaching

New Aspect Coaching helps professionals over the age of 40 successfully transition into an encore career or retirement. Clients emerge with clarity of path and purpose and a concrete plan for what's next.

—

New Aspect Coaching helps professionals over the age of 40 successfully transition into an encore career or retirement. Clients emerge with clarity of path and purpose and a concrete plan for what's next.

Coach Lisa Downs, creator of the Reigniting You coaching and Retirement Off Ramp programs, spent most of her career in education, with the last 18 years spent in adult learning and leadership development in a wide variety of industries. Coaching was a natural progression after working with leaders and teams on professional development. She helps individuals transition into an encore career or retirement, helps couples with retirement coaching, and provides businesses with retirement off-ramp programs to benefit employees with a smooth, gradual transition as they exit the organization.

"We tend to be overly optimistic that once we retire or semi-retire, we'll have it all figured out; when in reality, many struggle post-honeymoon phase without a real plan for what they're going to do with themselves for the next 20-30 years beyond travel and time with grandkids, which aren't really plans," Downs said. "I also work with those who tried full retirement and hated it and want to get back into the workforce for an encore career. It's a huge mental, emotional and psychological transition, and this part of it gets short shrift compared to the financial and estate planning pieces."

Downs made the shift from her career in education to coaching two years ago. She was inspired to make the transition after seeing how many times the issues of mid to late-career burnout and the fear and trepidation around retirement kept cropping up. She was also inspired by her father, who was forced to retire at the age of 64 and never recovered. He had not cultivated any interests outside of work except for traveling with his wife. Unfortunately, he passed away at the age of 78 with many health issues. Downs did not want to see that happen to anyone else. In her view, having a successful experience later in life will require some planning and forethought, however.

"My focus on older workers is unique, especially coaching on the non-financial and lifestyle side of retirement to support people in creating a post-career identity and goals so they can exit their careers smoothly with something to move toward to avoid a downward spiral post-retirement," Downs said. "My father's story spurs me on to support people to stay active and engaged in their third age of life."

Downs was diagnosed with breast cancer and went through cancer treatment in 2020 during the pandemic. It reinforced to her the idea that life is short, and she wants to positively impact people so they can lead full lives through to the end. In 2020, she also started a radio show, and podcast on KKNW 1150AM Seattle called “Reigniting You.” The program focuses on topics and issues about career transitions for those over the age of 40, featuring interviews, tips, career news and storytelling.

"It's critical to have a clear vision for your life in terms of what it looks like both personally and professionally to give you something to aim for, even if (and when) it changes over time. Without this clarity, it's difficult to know what path to pursue, and you can wind up staying stuck in your current situation or at a loss for what to do next," Downs said. "It also gives you an anchor so you can stay focused and easily say ‘no’ to whatever comes up that isn't aligned with your vision. This makes it much easier to stay on track with your goals and plan."

Downs also suggests letting go of any notion that it's too late in life to make a career change after 40. By saying things like, "I'm getting too old for this," or "you can't teach an old dog new tricks," people reinforce ageist scripts running in their heads. Downs says that people do not hit their career stride until in their 50s. With the average lifespan today stretching 20 to 30 years beyond the retirement age of 65, there is plenty of time and much more to give to the world.

Downs said, "The idea that we're over the hill with our careers once we turn 50 is ridiculous. If anything, 50 is a new beginning, or should be.”

Downs has over 25 years of experience in learning, training, coaching and leadership development for companies such as EMC, The Boeing Company, T-Mobile, PEMCO Insurance and in the accounting, media and non-profit industries. She is an Associate Certified Coach (ACC) with the International Coach Federation (ICF) and a Certified Professional in Talent Development (CPTD) with the Association for Talent Development (ATD). She is also a Certified Physician Development Coach and certified in DiSC, the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) and TotalSDI (Strengths Deployment Inventory) assessment tools and profiles.

Downs gives each client an individualized experience focused on achieving goals and getting measurable results through positive, forward movement. She supports clients as they work through action items between sessions and values client feedback to improve the coaching experience.

For more information about New Aspect Coaching with Lisa Downs and to book a complimentary 20-minute discovery call, visit yournewaspect.com. New Aspect Coaching can also be followed on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contact Info:

Name: Lisa Downs

Email: Send Email

Organization: New Aspect Coaching

Address: Seattle, Washington

Phone: 425-216-3015

Website: https://yournewaspect.com/

Video URL: https://yournewaspect.com/

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/new-aspect-coaching-offering-encore-career-and-retirement-coaching/89032058

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 89032058