New B2B Strategic Marketing Audit & Planning Service Is Now Available

Innovaxis, a leading B2B marketing agency and consulting firm, has launched the B2B Strategic Marketing Audit & Plan for small and mid-sized business-to-business (B2B) companies and nonprofits. While Innovaxis has provided marketing audits and strategic marketing plans for clients since its founding in 2007, these services are now combined into one seamless solution.

The Marketing Problem: Lack of Results

B2B companies prefer to work with marketing agencies that have a B2B focus, experience in their industry, and an effective process for rapidly understanding their business and the problems they solve for their customers.

With the majority of agencies founded by creatives who are good at developing brand identity strategies and design, there is often little focus or expertise around formulating comprehensive marketing strategies that generate results for B2B companies.

Some marketing agencies offer plans that are really just design proposals in disguise. Marketing strategies that deliver sustainable, double-digit growth can’t be developed over a handful of sales calls.

That’s why Innovaxis developed the Strategic Marketing Audit & Planning Service for B2B companies and nonprofits: to serve as deep-dive, marketing due diligence needed for the development of a marketing strategy that will generate results.

“We developed the B2B Strategic Marketing Audit & Plan to make growing your business much faster and easier,” says Innovaxis president and co-founder, Sean Parnell. Too many companies have only known an opportunistic approach that amounts to “random acts of marketing,” he said.

“Throwing a lot of spaghetti at the wall to see what sticks can be an expensive and ineffective marketing strategy. Our service is a way to position our clients to benefit from everything we can provide, including market research, product development, and product management experience.”

Two Key Elements

Instead of the typical marketing agency focus on creative strategy and design, Innovaxis uses a strategy-first approach to generate results for clients.

It begins with the strategic marketing audit, which identifies what’s not working and how to fix it, what’s working but could be improved, and what’s missing from the effort that could make a significant impact on lead generation and sales.

The audit includes a scorecard of how a company is doing across 16 key marketing activities—including the strength of brand storytelling, content marketing, search engine optimization (SEO), Google Ads and other pay-per-click (PPC) campaigns, email marketing, PR, social media, marketing automation, and more. This is followed by a deep dive into the main website and other primary marketing activities.

The second key element is the strategic marketing plan, which takes recommendations from the audit and applies them over a three-year period with estimated costs and impact on revenues. The strategic marketing plan typically includes a SWOT assessment and recommended content that will generate leads, among other analysis and recommendations.

More details about the B2B Strategic Marketing Audit & Planning Service are located here.

Timing & Pricing

The strategic marketing audit and planning effort is conducted over 3-5 weeks and results in a report of 20+ pages that includes an executive summary, detailed findings, recommendations, and the overall plan for generating results.

Pricing starts at $5,000. Additional services can be commissioned separately, including the analysis of secondary websites, market research interviews with customers, channel partners, end-users and prospects, and marketing audits of competitors.

Implementation of the strategic marketing plan is conducted as part of a customized Innovaxis B2B Marketing Program, with options formulated following development of the plan.

Request a Strategic Marketing Audit & Plan Consultation

Contact Innovaxis to schedule a time to discuss whether this service is right for you. An example of what your strategic marketing audit and plan would look like can be shared with you on a call.

“Double-digit growth for this year and beyond starts with a marketing audit and plan today,” says Parnell.

