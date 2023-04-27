New Ballroom Space Bookings Available At The Bell Tower on 34th Near Cypress, TX

Premier wedding and events venue The Bell Tower on 34th, located just outside of Cypress, TX, announces booking availability for a choice of elegant, affordable ballroom spaces.

With old-world architecture and sophisticated decor enhanced by client-focussed service and seamless production, the Bell Tower on 34th is a multi-award-winning wedding venue that specializes in one-of-a-kind events. Newly announced wedding packages offer parents of recently engaged couples the opportunity to book elegant, reasonably priced ballroom spaces at a venue just outside the Cypress region.

More information is available at https://thebelltoweron34th.com/wedding-venues-in-houston

Recognized within the events and hospitality sector as one of the “most Instagrammable” wedding venues and recently named The Best Wedding Venue in Houston by Brides.com, The Bell Tower on 34th is staffed by highly experienced management and event producers who say their goal is to create experiences "no one will ever forget." The recent announcement offers affordable bookings that will help parents of the betrothed secure much sought-after ballroom space while staying within budget.

“We know budgets are tight these days, but that shouldn’t mean couples planning the wedding of their dreams should have to compromise,” says Leslie Gonsalves, event producer at The Bell Tower on 34th. “We work closely with our clients to deliver wedding celebrations no one will ever forget at rates we know outperform just about every other venue in the area.”

Couples can choose from four different ballrooms at The Bell Tower depending on the size of the reception, and whether banquet or reception service is preferred.

Those planning both the ceremony and reception at the property can look into the Candela ballroom for seamless versatility. With a 75-foot-long cathedral aisle, towering domed ceiling, sweeping staircase and 16-foot mahogany doors through which the bride can make her grand entrance, this is the space event producers recommend for an all-inclusive, awe-inspiring celebration.

For the ultimate in opulence, the Carillon Ballroom features a magnificent marble staircase, mahogany Chiavari chairs, resplendent chandelier lighting, and a versatile layout that can accommodate a variety of seating preferences.

Rental packages at the Bell Tower on 34th include a complimentary bridal suite for a two-hour portrait session, a 30-minute ceremony rehearsal, loft balcony access to accommodate musicians and/or photographers, and state-of-the-art sound and projection technologies.

As a standout in the wedding event segment, The Bell Tower on 34th is an affordable venue with ballroom services parents of the bride or groom can book now for a stellar celebration that respects established budgets.

Learn more or book a site tour at https://thebelltoweron34th.com

