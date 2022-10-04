New Book Aims to Fix Supply Chain Disruption

"From Source to Sold" brings together insightful stories from 26 of the world's leading supply chain executives, CEOs, and thought leaders.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today is the global launch of "From Source to Sold" (Grammar Factory Publishing, October 4, 2022), a new and significant contribution to the existing body of knowledge in supply chain and logistics. The title brings together stories, insights, and opinion from 26 of the world's leading supply chain executives and subject matter experts and is available in hardcover and eBook formats at leading online book retailers including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Book Depository, Kobo, and independent bookstores through Indie Bound.



What makes a great supply chain leader? What lessons can we learn from the best supply chain leaders across varied industries? How can you reach the CEO chair or boardroom table from a supply chain role? In "From Source to Sold", respected industry connectors Radu Palamariu (Alcott Global) and Knut Alicke (McKinsey & Company) uncover fascinating answers to these important questions and many more through interviews with more than two dozen veteran supply chain leaders.

The book includes firsthand accounts and insightful lessons from supply chain experts, thought leaders, and industry disruptors who are steering businesses ranging from large multinationals to innovative start-ups at the leading edge of their industries, as the book contributors are part of companies like Philips, HP, Microsoft, Volvo Cars, Reckitt, Henkel, Colgate-Palmolive, Dole Sunshine Company, DHL, Danone, and others. Readers hear about remarkable career journeys and discover the smart business strategies and specific techniques that today's best supply chain leaders have used to make their organizations great, and - in some cases - elevate themselves to the C-suite.

The result is an invaluable compendium of leadership wisdom and field-specific knowledge, and a compass for guiding business through our ever more disruptive times. Whether just setting out in supply chain or already a seasoned expert in the field, From Source to Sold equips readers with the global perspective and leadership mindset needed to take their career to new heights.

To mark its launch, Radu Palamariu is organizing a European Book Tour that includes the following locations:

London – October 3rd – 4th

– – 4th Amsterdam – October 5th

– Copenhagen – October 6th – 7th

– – 7th Berlin – October 10th

– Geneva – October 11th

– Munich – October 12th – 13th

Additionally, both Radu Palamariu and Knut Alicke will be in Kitzbuhel, Austria on October 14th.

The launch is also being supported by a PR campaign and outdoor advertising in Asia, Europe and the United States.

THE CHAIN LEADERSHIP MODEL

From the authors' conversations with the expert contributors in "From Source to Sold", it's clear that there is no 'one path' to success in supply chain. These contributors have varying personal and professional backgrounds. They lead supply chains through varied experiences in different cultural and geographical contexts. Yet, there are some pronounced themes running through each of their leadership stories, which offer important insights into what it takes to be a successful supply chain leader. And these themes have been neatly summarized through what the authors call the CHAIN Model for Supply Chain Leadership, or Chain (C-H-A-I-N) which stands for: Collaborative, Holistic, Adaptable, Influential, Narrative.

As a bonus, "From Source to Sold" readers will discover a QR code within the book that grants access to exclusive bonus content they can use with their teams to further explore the CHAIN Model and the concepts and insights covered in the book.

To follow the book's journey the authors invite you to follow the book page https://sourcetosold.com/ or write to them directly at knut@sourcetosold.com and radu@sourcetosold.com .

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

RADU PALAMARIU is the managing director of Alcott Global, the leading global executive search firm focused on operations and supply chain. He works on C-level assignments with Fortune 500 companies and local conglomerates in manufacturing, logistics, transportation, supply chain management and eCommerce.

KNUT ALICKE is a partner at McKinsey & Company, part of the global supply chain leadership team, and a visiting professor of supply chain at the University of Cologne. He advises clients on a variety of topics around supply chain, including digital supply chains, risk and resilience, advanced analytics, and supply chain transformations.