[New Book] Get Ready for the Future of Finance: The ESG Data Revolution is Here

Ideal Ratings’ Managing Director Michael A Poisson just released a groundbreaking book, “The ESG Data Revolution: Sustainable Fuel for Tomorrow’s Business.” This comprehensive guide dives deep into the history and evolution of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) data offering invaluable insight on its impact on finance.

Poisson is an established FinTech executive with a passion for corporate responsibility and ESG data. He has held senior executive positions at Investor Analytics, Cogency Software, and Sungard Treasury Systems and holds a BS in Management from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a Certification in Corporate Social Responsibility from Rutgers University..

The ESG Data Revolution provides detailed explanations and useful tips to businesses looking to take advantage of this transformational field. By leveraging this book's insights, readers gain an invaluable look at how businesses can seize the expansive opportunities presented by this rapidly expanding area with confidence and ease. According to Poisson: “The ESG Data Revolution provides an all-encompassing approach so that businesses can confidently understand the various aspects of ESG data usage. From understanding the mechanics of the industry to mastering the current trends driving it forward, this resource offers an insightful journey through this rapidly expanding area enabling you to accurately explore its cutting-edge tools."

Poisson hopes that his book will provide readers with actionable advice so they can make informed decisions when tapping into sustainability as part of their business strategy going forward. With thorough research and thoughtful writing, he encourages organizations large or small to incorporate environmental stewardship into their operations for long-term success. The ESG Data Revolution is valuable for readers who are either just beginning their foray into this field or seasoned professionals looking to stay ahead of the curve.

You can order a copy of the book at: https://theesgdatarevolution.com/

About Us: IdealRatings Inc. services empower Ethical and Shariah Compliant Fund Managers with web-based intuitive solutions that help them generate the highest alpha available through a tight screening, compliance and purification process. IdealRatings Inc. is proud to serve top-tier investment firms, asset managers, brokerage firms, banks, stock exchanges and asset owners. Through its two business lines; ESG & Responsible Investment Solutions and Islamic Finance Solutions, IdealRatings offers the largest universe globally for Equities, Fixed Income, REITs along with custom- built Indexes and purification services. The subscription-based services enable users to access a comprehensive range of data analyzed by our experienced Research Team and based on a proprietary methodology complemented with an intuitive state-of-the-art interface and powerful search capabilities with timely coverage.

