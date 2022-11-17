New book “Higher Connections” by Eric & Alexandra Right is released

The book is a humorous and spiritual look at cannabis use that aims to inform and destigmatize through personal experience.

—

Higher Connections: Humor and Inspiration from a Certified Public Pothead has been released worldwide. This 266-page book is part memoir and part self-help guide, featuring a range of personal experiences and observations about using cannabis over the past two years. It has achieved bestseller status in several categories on Amazon, ranked as #4 in Spiritual Self-Help, #8 in Self-Help & Psychology Humor, and #34 in Humor. The book aims to shed light on the positive effects of cannabis and remove the lasting stigma that persists despite increasing legalization and research.

A Certified Public Accountant, the author’s journey as a cannabis user began in his late 30s as an alternative to alcohol. The physical effects and deeper connections he experienced inspired him to write this book, co-authored with his significant other (Alexandra), and through the information presented (and comical anecdotes), readers will hopefully see that cannabis is nothing to be afraid of. In fact, it may have the power to transform lives for the better.

From medical benefits to powerful spiritual experiences, as well as general relaxation and connection with others, Eric and Alexandra’s account of cannabis use quickly erodes the idea of “gateway drug” and other negative stereotypes.

The humorous tone, including asides from Alexandra and stories from their daily lives, helps readers feel like they’re getting advice from an old friend. The elements of spirituality and interpersonal connection go beyond simple anecdotes, and prompt audiences to think deeply about their own experiences and relationships. For anyone curious about trying cannabis, or simply looking to expand their understanding of the subject, this hilarious and insightful book is a truly wonderful read.



Higher Connections: Humor and Inspiration from a Certified Public Pothead (ISBN: 9781647045968) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Barnes and Noble and Amazon. The paperback retails for $12.99 and the ebook retails for $0.99. Review copies and interviews are available upon request.

Learn more at www.higherconnectionsnow.com



From the back cover:



Most people go through life worrying about silly things: careers, mortgages, family strife, the size of their biceps, how many Instagram followers they have, and most importantly, fantasy football. What if there was a way to get more out of life through deeper and more meaningful connections with those you care the most about? Some people turn to religion or meditation for these connections; I turned to my one true friend, cannabis.

The book summarizes my experiences with cannabis, the interesting connections I have made, the benefits to me from making these connections, what I think is happening that allows me to make these connections, and some other random and (hopefully) funny observations I have written down while high.

I hope you enjoy the trip as much as I did.

About the author:



This book was a very interesting experience for Alexandra and Eric Right to work through, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the Right couple were initially hesistant to try marijuana, the experience has been life-changing for both of them. “I know a lot of people are hesitant to try marijuana due to previous misconceptions or stereotypes they have heard about the plant, but hopefully after reading my book, people will be more open to at least trying it out,” said author Eric Right. “As a first time author, I was not sure what to expect, but the experience was wonderful and I hope others will appreciate the openness of Alexandra and I to express our experiences into something others can hopefully relate to.”

Contact Info:

Name: Jen McNabney

Email: Send Email

Organization: MindStir Media

Website: https://mindstirmedia.com



Release ID: 89085035

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.