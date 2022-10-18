New book “Men Ain’t Sh@$” by Jared Oliver is released

Men Ain’t Sh@$ is a self-help book for women that examines common male behavior, and how to move toward forgiveness and healing.

“Men Ain’t Sh@$” by Jared Oliver has been released worldwide. This 58-page “mini book” is a lighthearted take on a serious subject: the relationship struggles between men and women. By examining six characters – each a common type of man in the modern world – and unpacking why they behave the way they do, Oliver peels back the layers of issues many women face in dating and relationships.

While often humorous and casual in its delivery, the book is ultimately aimed at helping women of all ages and backgrounds gain a deeper understanding of the men in their lives, and more importantly, move toward a place of forgiveness and healing if they’ve had trouble with these personality archetypes in the past.

In an honest assessment of personal experiences and observations, as well as common stereotypes men and women both encounter, the author approaches the delicate subject with candor. In each section, his examination goes beyond surface traits into the “why” of behaviors and current dating landscape.

Readers will meet characters like The Opportunist and The Mama’s Boy, among others, and grow to understand the underlying causes of their relationship-sabotaging behavior. They will also encounter some controversial opinions about the state of men (and society itself) from the male perspective.

Packed with sardonic humor and an unconventional approach to relationship advice, this book is an excellent conversation starter.

Men Ain’t Sh@$ (ISBN: 9781958729038) can be purchased through Amazon. The paperback retails for $9.99. Wholesale orders are available through Ingram. Review copies and interviews are available upon request.

This is a fun to read book that captivates and hopefully explains the personal experiences women have with various types of men. This book is to expose the truth behind “Why some men behave the way they do.” Each character will share insight into the psyche of men explained by a man. It is enlightening, it is powerful, it is controversial and brutally honest. This book will allow you to relate to the characters and compel a deeper understanding. It is about triumph, forgiveness, healing, love, and reconciliation. This is a conversation piece so gather your girlfriends, open a bottle of wine, and let’s have an honest dialog “Men Ain’t Sh@$”.

About the author:

Jared Oliver is an Author, Motivational Speaker, Teacher, Life Coach, and self-described Metaphysician. His love and passion is Wellness (Soul, Mind, and Body). If you heal the soul, you will renew the mind and take control of your body. He is a student of Holistic Medicine and Practices.



He is the host of Podcast “The House of Shaman.”

About MindStir Media:



MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit https://mindstirmedia.com or call 800-767-0531.

