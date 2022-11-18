New Book Saves Kansas City Businesses From Incompetent, Overpriced IT Support

Huey Huynh and Tito Huynh have recently released a new book revealing how small business owners often get overcharged, underserved and unprotected when they outsource their IT support. The book, Worry-Free IT, provides a basic, non-techie education on how to avoid overpaying for IT services.

—

Overland Park, KS – November 17, 2022 – Huey Huynh and Tito Huynh, President and Vice President of Business Data Services, an IT services company serving small business owners in Kansas City, have recently released a new book revealing how small business owners often get overcharged, underserved and unprotected when they outsource their IT support. The book, Worry-Free IT, provides a basic, non-techie education on how to avoid overpaying for IT services, what questions to ask your IT consultant before signing a contract and how to spot an incompetent or dishonest IT person before trusting them to protect your data and business from a cyber-attack.

“With cyber security, compliance and data security becoming more critical, as well as ensuring your IT is secure, running and available with remote workforces, it’s more important than ever to make sure the IT company you choose is competent in guiding your decisions,” says Tito Huynh, Vice President for Business Data Services. “Hiring the wrong person or company can be expensive in many ways, and companies need to make sure the person they trust to secure their data and protect them from hackers is doing all the right things to avoid litigation, data loss or the violation of federal laws around storing and securing sensitive data like medical files, credit cards, social security numbers or other confidential information.”

The book also features advice on phone solutions, risk mitigation, cost reductions, backup and disaster recovery, as well as being smart about using IT to drive profits and productivity. For more information about Worry-Free IT, or to purchase copies of the book, please visit www.KansasCityITconsulting.com/contact-us/ or contact Business Data Services at 913-239-0368.

About the Authors

Huey and Tito have served Greater Kansas City-area businesses for more than 15 years, specializing in helping financial, law, and manufacturing sectors with all their IT support needs. Huey, Tito, and their team have worked to provide fairly priced IT services to more than 150 businesses, protecting them from cybercrime, helping them with compliance issues like HIPAA and CMMC, and making sure their technology “just works” so they can do their jobs and grow their business.

Contact Info:

Name: Tito Huynh

Email: Send Email

Organization: Business Data Services

Address: 12920 Metcalf Avenue Suite 130, Overland Park, KS 66213

Phone: 913-239-0368

Website: http://www.KansasCityITconsulting.com



Release ID: 89085078

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.