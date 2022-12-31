[New Book] The Short Book Formula: A Financial Professional’s Guide To Writing A Book In 6 Weeks To Attract Ideal Clients

Write and Publish a Book in Record Time with The Short Book Formula: A Guide for Financial Professionals to Attract Ideal Clients and Showcase Their Expertise

Paul G. McManus is excited to announce the release of his latest book, “The Short Book Formula: A Financial Professional’s Guide To Writing A Book In 6 Weeks To Attract Ideal Clients.” This book is specifically designed for financial advisors, CPAs, life insurance producers, and business advisors, and offers a quick and effective approach to writing and publishing a book that showcases their expertise and value.



The Short Book Formula helps financial professionals create a book that will connect with their ideal target audience and entice them to want to work with them. The book includes a book-centric sales and marketing approach, making it easy to convert readers into paying clients.



"If you're a financial professional looking to write and publish a book in record time, this is the book for you," said Paul G McManus, Founder of More Clients More Fun LLC.

The Short Book Formula is the result of Paul G McManus' 8 years of experience helping over 500 financial advisors, life insurance producers, CPAs, and business advisors with the marketing.

McManus is also a Book Yourself Solid Certified Coach, so he knows firsthand the importance of writing a book to showcase your expertise and attract ideal clients.

To learn more about The Short Book Formula or to purchase a copy, go to Amazon.

You can learn more about the author by going to his LinkedIn.

About Us: Paul G. McManus is a serial entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience running multi million-dollar companies. In 2015 he founded More Clients More Fun LLC, which has served over 500 financial advisors, life Insurance producers, CPAs, and business advisors. He is also the author of Million Dollar Producer: The Secret Playbook To Land High-Value Clients Using LinkedIn.

Contact Info:

Name: Paul G. McManus

Email: Send Email

Organization: More Clients More Fun

Website: http://www.moreclientsmorefun.com



Video URL: https://youtu.be/n7gLcn0Gcnk

