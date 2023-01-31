[NEW BOOK] "Syncology”: The Comprehensive Financial Planning Guide for Engineers and Other Technical Professionals

Syncology is the ultimate guide to comprehensive financial planning for technical professionals. Written by financial advisor John S. Costa, this book offers a clear, analytical approach to achieving financial independence and legacy planning.

This is a formal announcement of the release of Syncology: A Logical Approach To Comprehensive Financial Planning, written by financial advisor John S. Costa.

Syncology provides technical professionals, such as engineers, with a straightforward, analytical approach to financial independence and legacy planning. The book covers important topics such as how to optimize retirement savings through a blended investment approach, generate a lifetime income, minimize lifetime taxes on income, and create an estate plan to protect your family.

With 30 years of experience helping people save and invest for their future, Costa has a unique understanding of what it takes to achieve long-term financial security. As an independent advisor, he specializes in customized income planning and advanced estate planning strategies.

Whether retirement is imminent or many years off, Syncology shows pre-retirees how to generate lifelong income by making the most efficient use of their total financial picture. "Your money can last as long as you do...and beyond," says Costa. "Consider this book a user's guide to a 21st century retirement plan."

You can get a copy of the book by going to www.syncologybook.com





John S. Costa is affiliated with Nationwide Planning Associates, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC, based in Paramus, and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. He is dedicated to helping individuals, families and small businesses make informed financial decisions. To learn more about Syncology and how it can help you plan for your future, contact John S. Costa at (856) 642-1843 or jcosta@nationwideplanning.com.

