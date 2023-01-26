New book “The True Natives of Cape Cod Massachusetts and Their Food Ways” by Angela C. Marcellino is released, a culturally focused cookbook that combines regional history with native dishes

The cookbook “The True Natives of Cape Cod Massachusetts and Their Food Ways” by Angela C. Marcellino is now available at Amazon.com, Barnesandnoble.com and other online retailers worldwide.

“The True Natives of Cape Cod Massachusetts and Their Food Ways: Recipes with Stories of Food, History, Culture and Identity” by Angela C. Marcellino has been released worldwide. This 118-page cookbook goes beyond recipes and instructions to dig deep into the ancestral history of the Cape Cod region of New England.

Inspired by a familial connection to the area’s turn of the century whaling industry and her roots as a descendent of the Wampanoag People, Marcellino not only presents fantastic traditional recipes, but also provides historical context that help readers understand how each dish came to be.

The author’s family history, including prominent members of the Cape Cod community over multiple generations, plays a major role in framing the book. She includes a detailed overview of the region’s history and her connection to it, tying the food to the real lives of the people that defined the community’s cultural identity.

A cookbook at heart, including the ingredient lists and prep instructions readers expect, the recipes also serve as a window into the author’s journey of cultural and ethnic identity. The recipes follow a path through changing times, representing eras of Cape Cod society, Native American history, the author’s family legacy, and the impact these cultures have on New England and the world beyond.



With familiar New England staples like oyster stew and traditional native fare like roasted sunchokes, Marcellino covers recipes for seafood, game, regional vegetables, and beyond, including essential history in each section so readers not only understand how to make the food, but the cultural intersections and practices that led to its development.



The book is uniquely educational, personal, and deeply historical. It serves as an inroad to the background and “how to” of Cape Cod food, but offers so much more in the way of cultural depth and a journey toward connecting with origins of the nation.



The True Natives of Cape Cod Massachusetts and Their Food Ways (ISBN: 9781958729229) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Barnes and Noble and Amazon. The paperback retails for $19.99. Hardcover copies will be available soon through retailers at the price of $28.99. Wholesale orders are available through Ingram. Review copies and interviews are available upon request.

From the back cover:



The recipes tell the story of America from the beginning, when the author’s ancestors, the People of the First Light, who walked the land now known as Cape Cod and its islands over 10,000 years ago, encountered the English settlers. The author presents stories of her ancestors of the Portuguese Diaspora and Seychelle Islands, compelled by the whaling industry to the shores of New Bedford and Cape Cod, Massachusetts. The recipes are a map of historical events that formulated the beginning of this nation from the Native American perspective. The recipes are used as a metaphor to examine the author’s own cultural and ethnic identity and personal journey. The author tells the story of Mashpee, one of the last and largest declared Indian districts of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, later incorporated into a town in 1870. Angela shares stories of her legacy as a member of the Peters family, including her grandfather, who represented the Indian town for over thirty-seven years, and their ties to the Kennedy family and the family’s deep commitment to the survival of this unique community.



About the author:



Angela C. Marcellino is a member of the present-day Mashpee Wampanoag federally recognized tribe who still live on their ancestral lands, where they walk, speak their language, and continue to celebrate their culture. Angela is the granddaughter of Steven A. Peters, a prominent selectman who served the town of Mashpee from 1927-1954. Angela has strong ties to her Mashpee tribal community and her indigenous culture. She has worked as a program administrator for over twenty years for federally recognized Tribes and Native American nonprofit organizations. She has served on several boards and commissions, including eight years on the Mashpee Wampanoag Economic Development Corporation Commission as well as the Mashpee Wampanoag Museum Committee and Mashpee Wampanoag Housing Commission. Angela has had the privilege of cooking and serving traditional meals for her friends in her community. Angela is the proud daughter of John P. Marcellino, Jr., a member of the Harwich, Massachusetts, Cabo Verde community. He is the son of Lucile Laport Ramos and John P. Marcellino, Sr. Nicknamed “Jake,” John Jr. was an athletic legend in high school. He was a draftee of the Boston Braves, a Korean War Veteran, and a Mashpee policeman.



