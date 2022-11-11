New book, “With Your Spirit: 30 Years of Preaching the Sunday Scripture” by Mick Mulvany is released

Mulvany's new book is a spiritual self-help guide to accepting God’s love and finding divine purpose.

“With Your Spirit: 30 Years of Preaching the Sunday Scripture” by Mick Mulvany has been released worldwide. Containing 636 pages of scripture excerpts, anecdotes, advice, and stories drawn from over thirty years in the Catholic ministry, Mulvany’s writing provides Biblically oriented guidance for people from all walks of life.

Focusing on teaching through storytelling, an effective practice inspired by the author’s parents and personal experience in the priesthood, the lessons in the book are meant to empower and inspire readers to find and embrace their own God-given strength. Connecting modern scenarios with scripture, sharing stories of triumph, and consistently reminding readers that the divine can be found in daily life, Mulvany creates a message of hope that transcends self-help.

By emphasizing the holy gifts that exist within us all, the stories and wisdom promote the patience, virtue, and compassion that can improve people’s lives – and the world at large!



Tour the collected wisdom of renowned priest Mick Mulvany as he examines life, love, family, and God's Word throughout his thirty-plus-year career in the center of America’s heartland.

As an Irish Catholic with four brothers and four sisters, the author inspires us with wit and lore as we walk through the Sunday readings. The homilies in this collection draw people in through the inherited Irish tradition of Father Mick's storytelling. Sharing stories of growing up in a family of modest means, he illuminates the scripture in a way that meaningfully speaks to what life is truly about and how we should be leading it.

Each homily interprets and applies the scriptures in a way that is creative and fresh but also faithful to the tradition of the Catholic Church. The call to conversion is sometimes delivered with a soft touch and other times with a clarion call to action. Whether it’s delivered with humor, sorrow, through a love of sports, or in the context of a dear loss, the purpose of it all is to enable the parishioner or reader to grow in faith and the desire to follow Jesus more gladly, and more generously.

Father Mick's ability to speak the Word of God in an inviting way makes these homilies worthy reflections for any disciple. The stories of his family and his living bring to the heart a voice of the Holy Spirit. The compassion of God can be found in these words and will bring a wellspring of hope and peace to your soul. Enjoy the stories and be challenged by the Word of God.

About the author:

Growing up in an Irish Catholic family with eight siblings, I think it’s written somewhere that we had to produce one religious vocation. I know that my brothers were grateful that I “took one for the team,” I am not sure many others thought I would be the one ordained as a priest. I was not the holiest child. I acted up in church, constantly testing my parent’s patience, and according to my sisters, I could stir things up like a Midwest tornado just by walking into a room.

When my mom told her friends she had a son going to seminary, they replied that they were so happy for (my perfect brother) Tim. When mom corrected them, most people smiled politely. I am sure they were thinking, “He’ll never make it.” I didn’t blame them; I think I felt the same way. So, no one saw this coming, least of all, me. However, God is a persistent friend in my life. One who never gives up on me, and one who kept telling me in the words and actions of others, “You’ll be fine, come follow me.”

After 30 plus years of ministry, doing work I love while still questioning my ability, I have come to understand that I most enjoy speaking to others about the Word of God. My Irish heritage serves me well as the Holy Spirit, and I embark on a weekly journey of preaching. These stories help heroes and villains alike find a home in the presence of God. I am probably not far removed from that kid who seemed to find trouble everywhere I turned, but I am sure that everyone, including the child inside of me, will hear the love that God has for all people in the words of these stories and the preaching in my book.

