New Braunfels Custom Home Builder Creates Dream Homes For Texas Clients

Summit Oak Builders has been operating in New Braunfels, TX for nearly a decade with many positive reviews. The company has an in-house design consultant to ensure they are helping clients to realize their vision and expectations.

Summit Oak Builders and Greg Griffin are pleased to announce that the New Braunfels custom home builders are creating a name for themselves. The hands-on approach is particularly noted by clients who see their dream home come to fruition before their eyes.

The owner, Greg, along with the entire Summit Oak Builders team, are invested in the community where they live - New Braunfels and the nearby Texas Hill Country communities, including Canyon Lake, Spring Branch, Bulverde, Wimberley, Blanco, San Marcos, Seguin, and Boerne. The custom home builders craft homes in South Central Texas, including Comal, Blanco, Hays, and Guadalupe Counties.

Summit Oak Builders ensures that every detail, modern amenity, and decorative touch in the new custom home is suited for the family's discerning tastes. Most importantly, the builder's dedication to artistry and quality in residential design and construction is matched only by their commitment to exceptional service before, during, and post-construction. Greg is personally involved in each project from the early stages of design through the final finishing touches at completion. He knows what makes the team at Summit Oak Builders special and sets it apart is the skilled artisans who work on each project.

Over the past two decades, Greg has worked on developing working relationships with top subcontractors. He only involves tradespeople who are committed to excellence in their work. The team and tradespeople make the difference in a Summit Oak home. The team takes pride in creating functional and beautiful spaces for clients. Whether the goal is to take advantage of a breathtaking view, nest the house in a secluded natural environment, or be close to town in the thick of the action, Summit Oak Builders can design and build a home that fits perfectly. The designs suit growing families, multigenerational households, or empty nester layouts.

Summit Oak Builders operates in New Braunfels and surrounding areas, building custom homes in a subdivision on acreage sites in Guadalupe, Hays, and Comal Counties. From the onset of conversations regarding the house, Summit Oak Builders listens to the client’s specific wants, needs, and dreams. The experienced design team takes the time to understand what is most important to each client. The designers and builders then work together to create what the client envisions.

For several reasons, Summit Oaks Builders is recognized as the company of choice in the Hill Country. The professional team understands the importance of frequent communication throughout each building process phase. Their goal is to make the project an enjoyable experience. The team is available for questions that may arise during the build and sends out individualized weekly updates regarding current and upcoming happenings in the project. The entire team is committed to the client’s project from beginning to end.

The dedicated construction manager oversees each step of the production process, and the owner and staff are involved and on-site regularly to ensure that the home is being built to the highest standards. The team is known for its quality products and services. The top subcontractors in the area, along with everyone at Summit Oak Builders, form a dream team to build the home. The expectations of the subcontractors are very high ensuring the builders deliver a beautifully crafted and constructed home that exceeds the highest standards as a collective group.



Summit Oak Builders brings expertise and exceptional craftsmanship to each home they build throughout the Texas Hill Country. The team has worked with clients for almost a decade to make their dream of a custom home a reality. The longstanding relationships built with subs further strengthen the excellent reputation of the contractors.

