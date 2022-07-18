The New Business book series from Author Donna Johnson

—

Well known community activist,

Donna Johnson has just released her new Business and Financial literacy series titled “Stretch the Money”-think like a billionaire . The series also features ,Vol 2. “All in my Business” by Donna Johnson.

Author Donna Johnson ,known to be YouTuber “Donnathebillionaire”, is now determined to use her influence to promote Entrepreneurship.

Currently, “Stretch the money” is available on Amazon and is also distributed in hard copy directly from the author. This series guides readers to find out how to properly establish business and assists readers in getting started as an Entrepreneur.



“To learn business in earlier stages of life ; is to decrease poverty”

